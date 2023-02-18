Kerry's young guns, depleted Galway, and Meath barometer: Football League talking points

1. Can Kerry’s youngsters continue to impress?

SEÁN O’SHEA IS among the big guns hoping to line out for the Kingdom for Saturday night’s trip to Mayo.

But the players keeping the protagonists’ seats warm will be in no mood to surrender their starting jerseys.

Donal O’Sullivan and Darragh Roche caught the eye in the round two win over Monaghan, as the All-Ireland champions had too much artillery up front for the Farney County.

At the back, they shut their visitors out, limiting them to just 0-8 from play across the 70-minute contest.

Paudie Clifford made an impressive return off the bench, while O’Shea and others will return over the coming weeks.

But Jack O’Connor will have been thrilled with how some fringe players seized their opportunity the last day out, and may be tempted to see what they can offer in MacHale Park under lights.

2. Can depleted Galway find a much-needed win?

The loss of Damien Comer means that Pádraic Joyce is without three of his main forwards, with Rob Finnerty (injured) and Shane Walsh (travelling) also absent at present.

Of course, this offers an opportunity to others in the panel as the Tribesmen look to build on an impressive 2022 campaign. Seven players from the 2020 U20 All-Ireland winning team were involved in the senior set-up last term, and competitive game-time against a top-tier side would do them no harm whatsoever as the men in maroon prepare for a long season.

Nonetheless, Joyce and co will be acutely aware of the dangers of relegation.

With just one point from their opening two games, defeat to Tyrone in Tuam on Sunday would leave Galway in a spot of bother.

Advertisement

Last year, Monaghan needed six points to finish in sixth position and thus avoid relegation. A similar tally may be needed this season, and delivering a result against the Red Hand will be the order of the day in St Jarlath’s Park this weekend.

3. Are the Rossies for real?

Davy Burke’s outfit are the undoubted story of the top tier thus far, with victories over Tyrone and Galway propelling them to the top of the table.

Before a ball was kicked, they were widely tipped to continue their perennial yo-yo between the top two divisions, which has been in motion since they dropped out of the top tier in 2017.

But the Kildare native’s reign is off to a flying start, and they will be looking to build on it as Armagh come to town on Sunday afternoon.

Ben O’Carroll has been the standout graduate of the Rossies’ U20 side that reached the All-Ireland final in 2021, with the management not afraid to place their faith in youth.

Having already put the rest of the division on notice, it will be intriguing to see how Roscommon perform on Sunday against an Orchard outfit that appear fully tuned in for the springtime fare.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Ben O'Carroll celebrates scoring his team's third goal against Tyrone. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

4. Meath’s barometer

Dublin and Derry were the consensus favourites in Division 2, and have both made an unblemished start to their respective campaigns.

Less expected, however, has been the form of Meath. Colm O’Rourke’s charges have raised seven green flags across their two opening wins against Cork and Clare, and are keeping pace with the pre-league favourites thus far.

The change in style from the Andy McEntee era has been notable, and their direct play has caught opponents on the hop thus far.

But they face a step-up in class this weekend as they visit the 2022 Ulster champions in Owenbeg.

Rory Gallagher’s team are far less likely to cough up opportunities to the goal-hungry Royals, and Saturday evening will give an accurate indication of their progress.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

5. Can the Dubs keep the show on the road?

Cork vs Dublin has rarely been so off-Broadway. That’s not to say their Division 2 meeting is being wholly ignored – the clash still merits live television coverage on Sunday afternoon.

But the second tier is not the traditional home for such a rivalry.

While the Rebels have acclimatised to life away from the bright lights of Division 1, Dessie Farrell’s team are hoping it will be a short stay.

Having stumbled over the line in their opening victory against Kildare, the Leinster champions had little trouble in seeing off Limerick in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

They travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon, looking to make it three from three.

They deployed a more experimental side against the Treaty two weeks ago, but still boasted real fire-power with Con O’Callaghan and Ciarán Kilkenny leading the line.

After an away win over the Lilywhites, the Leesiders will be bullish at home. It will be interesting to see if the Dubs can display their top form.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.