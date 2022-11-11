Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 11 November 2022
Advertisement

Kerry All-Ireland winner Maher joins Limerick senior setup as coach

Maher will work alongside new Limerick boss Ray Dempsey.

43 minutes ago 1,042 Views 0 Comments
Former Kerry footballer Anthony Maher.
Former Kerry footballer Anthony Maher.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

KERRY ALL-IRELAND winner Anthony Maher has been named as coach of the Limerick senior footballers for the 2023 season.

He will work alongside new manager Ray Dempsey, who was installed in the Limerick hotseat last month. Dempsey previously coached the Mayo minor and U21 teams, while he guided his native Knockmore to county senior championship victories in 2020 and 2021.

Maher will be joined by former Limerick player Eoin Joy from the Fr Casey’s club on the coaching ticket and another Kerry native in Mark Fitzgerald, the Kerins O’Rahilly’s clubman who has been with Kingdom minor sides.

Maher is no stranger to Limerick football having previously coached Adare.

There is another Mayo influence in the management team with Kiltane’s Martin Barrett a selector while John Chawke (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) is goalkeeping coach and Michael Downey (Feohanagh-Castlemahon) joins as a selector.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie