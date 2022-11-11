Kerry All-Ireland winner Maher joins Limerick senior setup as coach

KERRY ALL-IRELAND winner Anthony Maher has been named as coach of the Limerick senior footballers for the 2023 season.

He will work alongside new manager Ray Dempsey, who was installed in the Limerick hotseat last month. Dempsey previously coached the Mayo minor and U21 teams, while he guided his native Knockmore to county senior championship victories in 2020 and 2021.

Maher will be joined by former Limerick player Eoin Joy from the Fr Casey’s club on the coaching ticket and another Kerry native in Mark Fitzgerald, the Kerins O’Rahilly’s clubman who has been with Kingdom minor sides.

Limerick Senior Football Management team 2023 confirmed Manager Ray Dempsey (Mayo),Coaches Anthony Maher(Kerry),Eoin Joy(Fr.Casey’s),Mark Fitzgerald(Kerry),Goalkeeping Coach John Chawke(Kildimo/Pallaskenry), Selectors Martin Barrett(Mayo), Michael Downey(Feohanagh/Castlemahon) pic.twitter.com/nfiDWIfP9u — Limerick Footballers (@LmkFootballers) November 11, 2022

Maher is no stranger to Limerick football having previously coached Adare.

There is another Mayo influence in the management team with Kiltane’s Martin Barrett a selector while John Chawke (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) is goalkeeping coach and Michael Downey (Feohanagh-Castlemahon) joins as a selector.