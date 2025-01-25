Armagh open league title defence with win over All-Ireland champions Kerry, Dublin defeat Mayo

AN OUTSTANDING SECOND half from champions Armagh, in which they outscored Kerry by 3-6 to 0-6, saw them claim the spoils against a Kerry side that ran out of legs in the finish at a windy Austin Stack Park in Tralee in the first round of the Lidl National Football League.
The introduction of substitutes Blaithín Mackin, who struck for 1-1, and Rebecca Cunningham, with a goal, made all the difference, whilst Anna Carr in the Armagh goal was also in superb form. Caroline O’Hanlon lined out in midfield as she embarked on her 24th consecutive inter-county season, aged 40.
It was a positive start for Armagh joint-managers Darnell Parkinson and Joe Feeney, and a useful workout for new Kerry boss Mark Bourke as he takes the reins of the TG4 All-Ireland senior champions.
The Kingdom led 1-7 to 0-5 at half time, having grown into the game. Síofra O’Shea found the back of the net in the 20th minute as she led the scoring charge throughout.
In a repeat of last year’s top-flight decider, and in the first competitive game between the sides since the 2024 All-Ireland semi-final, Armagh struck for three points on the trot early in the second half.
Carr made a fine double save from O’Shea and Jadyn Lucey, but Lucey saw yellow straight afterwards for a high challenge. When O’Shea pointed for Kerry in the 45th minute to make it 1-13 to 0-9, it proved to be Kerry’s last score of the game.
It was all Armagh from here on in: Niamh Reel with a brace of points was followed by a splendid goal from Mackin, before Cunningham struck for a scorcher in the 53rd minute. The last major of the contest came from Roisin Mulligan as Armagh had too much in the finish for a Kerry team that faded in the last quarter.
Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea 1-6 (0-4f), A Galvin 0-2, J Lucey, R Dwyer, K Cronin, C Evans & N Ní Chonchúir 0-1 each.
Scorers for Armagh: N Reel 0-4 , B Mackin 1-1, R Cunningham & R Mulligan 1-0 each, E Lavery 0-3 (1f), E McGeown 0-2, C O’Hanlon 0-1.
Kerry: M.E. Bolger; R Smith, D Kearney, F O’Donoghue; A O’Connell, K Cronin, A Dillane; M O’Connell, A Galvin (capt.); N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, C Evans; J Lucey, S O’Shea, R Dwyer.
Subs: J Gill for C Evans 44, C McCarthy for R Smith, K Brosnan for R Dwyer (both 47), K O’Connor for N Ní Chonchúir 49, M Higgins for J Lucey 55, N Ní Chonchúir for M O’Connell 56, R Rahilly for F O’Donoghue 58
Armagh: A Carr; M Ferguson, L Kenny, C Towe; E Druse, L McConville (capt.), R Mulligan; N Coleman, C O’Hanlon; A McCoy, M Feehan, E Lavery; N Reel, M Lennon, E McGeown.
Subs: B Mackin for L Kenny 33,: C McNally for M Lennon, M McGann for E Lavery (both 40), R Cunningham for E McGeown 52, N Henderson for N reel 55, C Garvey for M Feehan 56.
Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).
- By Dan Kearney
******
Mayo's Annie Gough and Niamh Donlon of Dublin. Bryan Keane / INPHO
Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO
Rebecca McDonnell and Chloe Darby grabbed goals in either half at Parnell Park as Dublin began life under the joint management of Paul Casey and Derek Murray with a hard-earned win over Mayo in the opening round of the Lidl National Football League Division 1.
Despite the late withdrawal of team captain Carla Rowe – Mayo skipper Danielle Caldwell was also replaced in her side’s starting line-up before throw-in – Dublin raced into an early two-point buffer courtesy of fine scores by Niamh Hetherton and Sophie McIntyre.
While their western counterparts initially struggled to create attacking momentum, they eventually opened their account when full-forward Sinead Walsh knocked over an 11th-minute free.
Despite registering a number of wides in the early stages, Dublin increased their advantage and McDonnell’s brilliant 23rd-minute goal brought daylight. However, the lead was sensationally wiped out after Walsh followed up a brace of frees with a superb 29th-minute goal.
The sides were level at 1-4 apiece during the interval, but Dublin immediately re-established their authority when Darby clinically secured a three-pointer less than 20 seconds after the restart.
Although Mayo gained a temporary numerical advantage when Grace Kos was sin-binned on 35 minutes, Liam McHale’s charges fell further adrift.
Sherin El Massry did kick a fine point for the visitors just before Kos’ return to partly lift the scoring burden off Walsh’s shoulders, but Mayo were subsequently reduced to 14 players themselves inside the final-quarter when Ella Brennan fouled stand-in Dublin skipper Leah Caffrey.
Points from Walsh (who finished with an impressive haul of 1-5) and Aoife Geraghty did reduce Mayo’s deficit to two late on, before Darby split the posts off a routine free to put the seal on a Dublin victory.
Scorers for Dublin: C Darby 1-3 (0-3f), R McDonnell 1-0, J Egan 0-2, N Hetherton, S McIntyre 0-1 each.
Scorers for Mayo: S Walsh 1-5 (0-5f), S El Massry, A Geraghty 0-1 each.
Dublin: KM Tighe; J Tobin, L Caffrey, A Nyhan; H McGinnis, M Byrne, N Donlon; C Darby, G Kos; A Curran, R McDonnell, S McIntyre; A Timothy, N Hetherton, J Egan.
Subs: K Murray for McIntyre (43), C Fox for Egan (49), C Kirwan for Timothy (64).
Mayo: R Dyar; E Brennan, S Lally, C Durkin; K Sullivan, S El Massry, H Reape; E Murray, A Geraghty; L Wallace, A Gough, M Sheridan; M Cannon, S Walsh, C Whyte.
Subs: B Hession for Whyte (h-t), K Doherty for Sheridan (47), A Fitzpatrick for Sullivan (50), S Delaney for Cannon (56), J Mortimer for Reape (61).
