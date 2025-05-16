THERE WAS double joy in Hugo Keenan’s household last Thursday week as the British & Irish Lions squad for the forthcoming Tour of Australia was revealed at The O2 Arena in London.

Along with his school friend Brian Horgan, Keenan currently lives in Clonskeagh with his provincial and international teammate Ronan Kelleher. After finishing a collective training session at Leinster’s nearby headquarters in UCD, the pair returned home to watch the unveiling of the Lions selection for this summer’s trip to the southern hemisphere together.

Due to the forwards being announced before the backs in the English capital, Kelleher — who was drafted into the Lions squad as additional cover for their Tour of South Africa four years ago — didn’t have to wait as long as Keenan to learn whether he was included or not.

Yet when it came to naming the backs for the journey to Australia, head coach Andy Farrell ultimately gave the 28-year-old full-back the nod for his maiden venture with the Lions.

“Myself and Ronan sat down at the couch at 2pm. We figured we would be going through it together, whether it was good or bad for one or both of us. We have been through thick and thin, so it was cool to share that moment with him. For him to get his name called out, and then me to wait a little bit longer to get mine, was really special,” Keenan remarked at a Leinster media briefing on Monday.

“I’ve been living with him for two-and-a-half years, and he would be one of my best mates in here, so that was a great moment. Will Connors is my neighbour, unfortunately! You don’t get any peace and quiet, but he lives next door.

“Ross Byrne, Ciaran Frawley and Max Deegan had gone over to his house to watch the announcement. When both of our names were called out, they barged in the front door. It was cool that they did that. They were sort of hiding in there, in anticipation and in hope that we’d get the nod.”

While the prospect of playing Test matches in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney is exciting, Keenan could potentially find himself in familiar territory for his first game with the British & Irish Lions. Before jumping on a plane to Australia, the Lions are set to face Argentina in a warm-up game at the Aviva Stadium on 20 June.

Unsurprisingly, this is a game Keenan is eager to be selected for — though it isn’t something he is thinking too deeply about just yet.

“I think that’s cool. There was huge excitement when that fixture got announced. That family, friends, all at home, Irish supporters, Leinster supporters, all the provinces’ supporters can get to see Irish lads in action, in a Lions jersey in the capital, is brilliant.

“I don’t think we’re going to be looking too far ahead to that stage. I can’t say I am. I’ve hopefully another four games to be playing in the Aviva between now and then. The excitement of that is at the front of my mind. Hopefully, there will be as big of a crowd out for those games as there is for that Lions match.”

The four games in the Aviva that Keenan refers to are Leinster’s final regular round United Rugby Championship fixture against Glasgow Warriors tomorrow and three possible knockout encounters in the same competition.

The eastern province will need to get through quarter-final and semi-final games if they are to play a URC decider at the Lansdowne Road venue on 14 June, but Leinster’s guaranteed first-place finish in the league table ensures they will remain in Dublin until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Last Saturday saw them securing top spot in the URC standings courtesy of a 76-5 demolition of Zebre in the Aviva, with 13 of those who featured in the previous weekend’s surprise European Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton Saints seeing action against the Italians.

Keenan wasn’t involved for the Zebre game and the former Ireland 7s star — who was speaking to the media in advance of the IRFU’s decision to cease their Men’s Sevens programme — is looking forward to making a return to competitive fare tomorrow evening.

“I didn’t get the opportunity to play last week. The lads who did obviously put in a great performance. We were keen to show what we had in us,” Keenan added.

“Hopefully, I’ll get the opportunity this week, along with a few other lads, to come back in and bottle up that hurt and disappointment that we have in us in the right way and channel it for that Glasgow game.

“Because the best way to get over the hurt and disappointment is to get back on the train and to get back on the pitch. Get excited about the rugby and what’s to come.”