Boost for Kerry as they grind out league victory over Armagh in Tralee

LAST UPDATE | 16 minutes ago
Kerry 0-12
Armagh 0-11
SATURDAY NIGHT SUCCESS was hard-earned for the home team, but given Kerry’s travails a week previous, the outcome will be gratefully received by the Sam Maguire holders.
A grinding battle before a packed house in Tralee culminated in Kerry just managed to pack a stronger scoring punch in the finale. It was a close-run thing, Jarly Óg Burns confidently kicking over his second point of the night in the 65th minute after he had strode forward to edge Armagh 0-10 to 0-9 clear.
Kerry’s response was telling, David Clifford popping over a free to level it after a night where Barry McCambridge diligently followed him everywhere and held the star name scoreless from play. But Jack O’Connor saw his replacements come up trumps, Tony Brosnan and Donal O’Sullivan raising the white flags to send Kerry two clear.
Armagh pounded the Kerry goalmouth, winning a 20-metre free deep in injury-time with RianO’Neill placing the ball on the ground and blasting a shot that screamed over the bar. James Molloy’s final whistle sounded moments later, the pitch was invaded by hordes of young fans and Kerry were one point clear at the end.
Kerry sought a response from last week’s humbling in Castlebar, starting nine of their triumphant All-Ireland side was a reflection of their intentions.
They began impressively, getting their hands on plenty ball and leading 0-3 to 0-1 after 12 minutes, that scoring return matching the total they posted in the entire opening period against Mayo.
But Armagh dug in and their raids into the Armagh defence were successful. Rían O’Neill’s wonderful kicking helped them, he shot three first-half points. Two frees were clipped over from distance and in the 27th minute he got space in front of Stefan Okunbor, swivelled and swung his shot between the posts.
The temperature in the game was raised before the break, the home support incensed by a couple of decisions. Yellow cards were dished out to Jack Barry, David Clifford and Aidan Forker as flashpoints emerged, the locals in attendance aggrieved at the punishments to their men.
More to follow…
Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford 0-4 (0-4f), Tadhg Morley 0-1, Paul Murphy 0-1, Barry Dan O’Sullivan 0-1, Sean O’Shea 0-1 (0-1f), Paudie Clifford 0-1, Darragh Roche 0-1, Tony Brosnan 0-1, Donal O’Sullivan 0-1.
Scorers for Armagh: Rian O’Neill 0-4 (0-3f), Jarly Óg Burns 0-2, Ethan Rafferty 0-1 (0-1f), Aidan Forker 0-1, Greg McCabe 0-1, Stefan Campbell 0-1, Conor Turbitt 0-1.
Kerry
1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 21, Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil)
7. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)
8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil), 9. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)
10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks, 12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)
13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa – captain), 15. Darragh Roche (Glenflesk)
Subs
- 18. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes) for Spillane (47)
- 17. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) for Roche (50)
- 25. Ruairi Murphy (Listry) for Paudie Clifford (63)
- 19. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan) for Moynihan (69)
Armagh
1. Ethan Rafferty (Grange)
2. Paddy Burns (Burren), 6. Barry McCambridge (Clann Éireann), 4. Conor O’Neill (Killeavy)
5. Greg McCabe (Shane O’Neill’s), 3. Aidan Forker (Maghery), 7.Aaron McKay (Dromintee)
8. Ciaran Mackin (Shane O’Neill’s), 14. Stefan Campbell (Clan na Gael)
10. Callum Cumiskey (Crossmaglen Rangers), 9. Jarly Og Burns (Silverbridge), 12. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Éireann)
15. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna), 11. Andrew Murnin (St Paul’s), 13. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers)
Subs
- 25. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps) for O’Neill (inj) (22)
- 26. Conor Turbitt (Clann Éireann) for Kelly (half-time)
- 21. Ross McQuillan (Cullyhanna) for Campbell (55)
- 20. Jemar Hill (Forkhill) for Cumiskey (63)
Referee: James Molloy (Galway)
