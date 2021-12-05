Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Sunday 5 December 2021
Advertisement

Austin Stacks celebrate Kerry senior glory after final test against rivals Kerins O'Rahillys

The Tralee derby took centre stage today in the Kingdom.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Austin Stack Park
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 5 Dec 2021, 4:30 PM
56 minutes ago 3,803 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5620628
Kieran Donaghy in action against Kerins O'Rahilly's.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kieran Donaghy in action against Kerins O'Rahilly's.
Kieran Donaghy in action against Kerins O'Rahilly's.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Austin Stacks 0-13

Kerins O’Rahillys 0-10

THE TRALEE BRAGGING rights were secured by Austin Stacks for 2021, the black and amber hordes delirious at the final whistle in Tralee as they lifted the Kerry senior football crown.

Captain Dylan Casey claimed the Bishop Moynihan Cup after Austin Stacks controlled the second half against their town rivals Kerins O’Rahillys, who saw their challenge critically damaged by the early loss through injury of Kerry senior midfielder David Moran.

They fought to the finish, cutting a six-point deficit at the second water break down to three by the final whistle, their resilience epitomised by rousing showings from Cormac Coffey and Jack Savage.

But the Austin Stacks rearguard impressed throughout, goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie was a model of consistency while midfielder Joseph O’Connor was outstanding.

Up front Darragh O’Brien struck 0-6, substitute Sean Quilter contributed an important brace and Kieran Donaghy was typically influential.

If Kerins O’Rahilly’s wanted a smooth start to settle into the major occasion that is county final day, those hopes were quickly scuppered.

They lost Gavin O’Brien to injury in the warm-up and then more critically their midfield talisman Moran was left limping in the early minutes, appearing to twist his knee. After trying to play on, he accepted defeat in the 6th minute and had to be replaced.

The loss of those towering figures around the middle hit Kerins O’Rahilly’s hard. They battled manfully with Jack Savage from frees and Barry John Keane from play, hitting a brace of points apiece in the first half.

joseph-oconnor-and-greg-horan-with-david-moran-and-tommy-walsh Midfielders rise in the Kerry county final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Austin Stacks had started brightly with three early points but the Strand Road side were level at 0-3 apiece by the water break. Stacks almost netted in the 20th minute, a lovely move after Colin Griffin’s delivery was swiftly transferred by Shane O’Callaghan to Darragh O’Brien. He drilled in a low shot that goalkeeper Shane Foley did excellently to save.

Rahilly swept downfield from the rebound with Conor Hayes feeding Keane for a point to leave them 0-5 to 0-4 adrift. But they didn’t score before the break as Stacks pushed further ahead, O’Brien bringing his total to 0-4 for the opening half from dead balls and Brendan O’Sullivan lofting over a fine shot off his left.

tommy-walsh-yellow-carded-by-referee-jonathan-griffin Tommy Walsh is booked in the first half. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

There was a fractious end to the half with Tommy Walsh and Kieran Donaghy both seeing yellow for separate incidents.

More to follow…

Scorers for Austin Stacks: Darragh O’Brien 0-6 (0-5f), Seán Quilter 0-2 (0-1 mark, 0-1f), Joseph O’Connor, Michael O’Gara, Fiachna Mangan, Brendan O’Sullivan, Kieran Donaghy (0-1 mark) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kerins O’Rahillys: Jack Savage 0-6 (0-4f), Barry John Keane 0-2, Cormac Coffey, Conor Hayes 0-1 each.

Austin Stacks

1. Wayne Guthrie

2. Colin Griffin, 17. Barry Shanahan, 3. Dylan Casey

6. Conor Jordan,  4. Jack O’Shea, 5. Dylan Casey

8. Joseph O’Connor, 9. Greg Horan

10. Michael O’Gara, 11. Fiachna Mangan, 12. Brendan O’Sullivan

15. Darragh O’Brien, 14. Kieran Donaghy, 13. Shane O’Callaghan

Subs

Kerins O’Rahillys

1. Shane Foley

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

3. Ross O’Callaghan, 6. Shane Brosnan, 4. Cormac Coffey

5. Darragh McElligott, 21. Patrick Begley, 17. Cian Sayers

8. David Moran, 9. Tom Hoare

12. Gearoid Savage, 11. Jack Savage, 7. Con Barrett

13. Barry John Keane, 14. Tommy Walsh, 15. Conor Hayes

Subs

20. Diarmuid O’Sullivan for Moran (inj) (6)

19. Shane McElligott for Barrett (temporary) (7)

7. Barrett for McElligott (11)

Referee: Jonathan Griffin (Glenbeigh-Glencar)

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from Austin Stack Park
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie