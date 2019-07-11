Kerry begin defence of Munster U20 title with defeat of Limerick

Eirgrid Munster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final:

Kerry 0-18

Limerick 1-3

Jason O’Connor reports from Austin Stack Park

KERRY BEGAN THE defence of their Munster U20 Football title with an expected but underwhelming victory this evening, as the Shannonsiders put in a much more creditable effort than last year’s outfit, who suffered a 28-point drubbing in Newcastle West in the First Round.

Last year’s team captain Donal Down O’Sullivan was Kerry’s best performer on the night with five well-taken points in the first period, as fellow 2017 All-Ireland-winning Minor Fiachra Clifford knocked over a further three points for the hosts.

Limerick’s only first-half scores came from a James Molyneaux effort in the eighth minute and a fine free from midfielder Jack Downey midway through the half. Kerry’s defence was shrewd to a lot of Limerick’s attacks, however, as Kerry native and Firies clubman Jerry O’Sullivan, the Limerick U20 manager, could not prevent his side trailing by 0-10 to 0-2 at the break.

Kerry will not have been happy with their defending for Limerick’s goal in the 36th minute, as Molyneaux reacted quickest to a John Hayes free dropping short and fisting the ball past Brian Lonergan to make it 0-11 to 1-3. It didn’t spark any major turnaround in proceedings, however, as Kerry struggled against Limerick’s blanket defence with O’Sullivan’s 0-9 (3f) total one of the few highlights of a disappointing encounter.

Kerry will want to be a lot sharper in next Thursday night’s decider away to either Cork or Waterford, who play in the other semi-final tomorrow in Clonakilty.

Scorers for Kerry: Donal O’Sullivan (0-9, 3f), Fiachra Clifford (0-3), Cathal Ferriter (0-2), Killian Falvey, Joseph O’Connor, Eddie Horan and Paul O’Shea (0-1 each)

Scorers for Limerick: James Molyneaux (1-1), Jack Downey and John Hayes (0-1, 1f each)

Kerry:

1. Brian Lonergan (Ballymacelligott)

2. Dan McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks)

3. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

4. Michael Potts (Dr Crokes)

5. Cian Gammell (Killarney Legion)

6. Patrick Warren (Gneeveguilla)

7. Sean O’Leary (Kilcummin, Capt)

8. Joseph O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

9. Barry Mahony (St Senans)

10. Killian Falvey (Annascaul)

11. Sean Horan (Scartaglin)

12. Adam Donoghue (Castleisland Desmonds)

13. Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers)

14. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

15. Cathal Ferriter (Annascaul)

Subs:

18. Paul Walsh (Brosna) for Horan (H/T)

24. Eddie Horan (Scartaglin) for Falvey (45)

21. Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin) for O’Connor (53)

23. Brian Friel (Rathmore) for Ferriter (53)

19. Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk) for McCarthy (54)

17. Niall Donohoe (Firies) for Warren (54)

Limerick:

1. Cian Walsh (St Senans)

2. Jack Fitzgerald (Adare)

3. Jamie Fitzgerald (Glin)

4. Karl Moloney (Crecora Manister)

5. Dughan O’Grady (Oola)

6. Adam Shanagher (Rathkeale)

7. Reubhan McCarthy (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Jack Coyne (Mungret St Pauls)

9. Jack Downey (Oola)

23. Lee Woulfe (Newcastle West)

11. Barry Coleman (Rathkeale)

12. John Hayes (St Kierans)

13. Noel Callanan (St Kierans, Capt)

14. James Molyneaux (Dromcollogher/Broadford)

15. James Cummins (Galbally)

Subs:

10. Darragh Lane (Adare) for Downey (H/T)

18. Brian Foley (Newcastle West) for Hayes (43)

17. Niall McAuliffe (Newcastle West) for Jamie Fitzgerald (46)

22. Shane Barry (Mungret St Pauls) for Coyne (57)

19. Dylan Quirke (Fr Casey’s) for McCarthy (57)

20. DJ Stack (Fr Casey’s) for Cummins (60)

Referee: David Murnane (Cork)

