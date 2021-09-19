Kerry and Carlow champions retain titles, Cork and Clare quarter-final line-ups take shape

Daniel Collins (left) was key for Kilmoyley while Jon Nolan (right) was in action for Mount Leinster Rangers.

THE REIGNING CHAMPIONS both triumphed in today’s Kerry and Carlow senior hurling deciders.

In Kerry, the title holders Kilmoyley needed to produce a big second-half fightback to defeat fellow parish side St Brendan’s by 1-14 to 1-11 in Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

It was 1-8 to 0-7 in favour of St Brendan’s at the break, thanks to a Kevin Hannfin goal moments before the half-time whistle.

The Ardfert team stretched their advantage to six points, 1-10 to 0-7, by the 39th minute thanks to Cian Hussey’s free-taking. But Kilmoyley responded with Kerry senior Daniel Collins and substitute Adrian Royle both impacting. They had cut the gap to one, 1-10 to 0-12, by the second-half water break yet still trailed by a point in the 59th minute.

Then Maurice O’Connor hit the net and a Royle point clinched the success and two-in-a-row for the side managed by former Cork boss John Meyler.

In Carlow, a powerful first-half display by Mount Leinster Rangers paved the way for them to land their 10th crown in 15 seasons.

Paul Coady and Jon Nolan celebrate after Mount Leinster Rangers triumphed. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

They ran out 0-24 to 0-16 victors over St Mullin’s at Netwatch Cullen Park. All but one of their scores came from play for the team managed by Kilkenny selector Conor Phelan.

Mount Leinster Rangers stormed ahead 0-17 to 0-7 at half-time and were 0-22 to 0-11 clear by the 45th minute.

St Mullin’s chipped away at the deficit to reduce it to eight by the finish but the 2019 Leinster finalists were unable to mount a remarkable comeback. The success helps Mount Leinster Rangers atone for three final losses to St Mullin’s since 2015.

In Cork there are now three sides confirmed in the knockout stages of the premier senior hurling championship. Sarsfields ran out convincing winners by 5-18 to 0-16 today against Carrigtwohill with Cork All-Ireland U20 winner Daniel Horgan scoring a hat-trick while Aaron Myers (1-9), Daniel Kearney (0-5) and Jack O’Connor (1-0) also chipped in with key scores.

The win ensures Sarsfields will progress ahead of the last round of games and also that Midleton have secured the second qualification spot from Group B. The teams meet on Sunday 10 October with the winners in contention for the one automatic semi-final spot.

Douglas have already advanced from Group A with one of Glen Rovers, Bishopstown and Newtownshandrum also set to qualify. Two of Erins Own, St Finbarr’s and Blackrock will advance from Group C, while the winners of the divisional-colleges section will complete the line-up.

In Clare there are now seven of the eight quarter-finalists known in the senior hurling championship. Wolfe Tones lost out 2-22 to 2-21 against Clarecastle today but still finished second in Group 2 on scoring difference ahead of their opponents today and Scariff. Reigning champions Sixmilebridge topped the group and had already been assured for a place in the last eight.

In Group 3, Ballyea and Cratloe are guaranteed the top two spots, despite there being a round of games still to be played, while Newmarket-on-Fergus and Éire Óg Ennis have qualified from Group 4.

Group 1 is the only one with five teams and there is still a round of matches to be played. Inagh-Kilnamona are guaranteed to advance, they will be joined by the winners of Clonlara and Kilmaley in the last round.