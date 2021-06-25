Membership : Access or Sign Up
Moran in at midfield and Kerry hand out championship starts to three newcomers

Limerick have also unveiled their team to face Waterford in the Munster quarter-final.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 25 Jun 2021, 8:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,530 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5477448

DAVID MORAN HAS returned to the Kerry starting side for tomorrow’s Munster quarter-final against Clare.

david-moran Kerry's David Moran. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Moran is selected at midfield, where he will partner Diarmuid O’Connor, in the only change from the recent league semi-final victory over Tyrone.

There are three players handed their first championship start in goalkeeper Kieran Fitzgibbon, wing-back Mike Breen and corner-forward Paudie Clifford, who will line up in attack with his brother and team captain David.

In total Peter Keane has selected nine of the side that began Kerry’s last Munster championship tie, when they were defeated by Cork last November.

Fitzgibbon, Breen, Clifford, Gavin Crowley, Stephen O’Brien and Paul Geaney are the players brought in to start on this occasion.

Limerick take on Waterford in tomorrow’s other Munster quarter-final and they have made one change from their recent Division 3 promotion play-off loss to Derry.

Cian Sheehan comes into the attack for Tommy Griffin. Limerick have named ten of the side that played last October in their quarter-final against Waterford with Sheehan, Paul Maher, Robbie Childs, Danny Neville and Robbie Burke all set to start on this occasion. 

paul-maher-and-william-hahessy Paul Maher in action against Waterford last year. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Kerry

1. Kieran Fitzgibbon (Kenmare Shamrocks)

2. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Paul Geaney (Dingle).

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 15. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

Subs

16. Shane Ryan (Rathmore) 

17. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

18. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

19. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

20. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

21. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)

22. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

23. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

24. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

25. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

26. Jack Sherwood (Firies)

Limerick

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen)

2. Sean O’Dea (Kilteely/Dromkeen), 3. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), 4. Michael Donovan (Galbally)

5. Robert Childs (Galtee Gaels), 6. Iain Corbett (Newcastlewest – captain), 7. Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Darragh Treacy (St Kieran’s), 9. Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels)

10. Cian Sheehan (Newcastlewest), 11. Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher/Broadford), 12 Adrian Enright (Fr. Casey’s)

13. Danny Neville (Ballysteen), 14. Robbie Burke (Adare), 15. Hugh Bourke (Adare)

Subs

16. Aaron O’Sullivan (Pallasgreen)

17. Dave Connolly (Adare)

18. Paul Maher (Adare)

19. Tony McCarthy (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

20. Killian Ryan (Mungret St. Paul’s)

21. Josh Ryan (Oola)

22. Brian Donovan (Monaleen)

23. Seamus O Carroll (Castleknock)

24. Pádraig De Brún (Firies)

25. Peter Nash (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

28. James Naughton (St Senan’s)

