Templenoe and Rahillys reach Kerry senior club final, Clifford fires 1-6 in quarter-final win

Results – Kerry senior club football semi-finals

Kerins O’Rahillys 1-16 Spa 0-16 (after extra-time)

Templenoe 0-14 Dingle 0-10

TEMPLENOE AND KERINS O’Rahillys set up a showdown in the Kerry senior football club championship final after tonight’s semi-final successes.

Playing on home soil, Templenoe defeated Dingle 0-14 to 0-10 to qualify for a historic first appearance in a Kerry senior club decider after being promoted from intermediate level in 2019.

Kerry All-Ireland winner Killian Spillane struck 0-5 for the winners with Stephen O’Sullivan scoring 0-3. Templenoe were ahead 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval, Barry O’Sullivan contributing 0-3 overall for the defeated Dingle side, while Tom O’Sullivan raised two white flags.

Kerins O’Rahillys needed extra-time before they saw off Spa Killarney away from home by 1-16 to 0-16.

It puts Kerins O’Rahillys, last year’s county senior championship beaten finalists, back into their first decider in this competition since they were champions in 2010.

Templenoe and Kerins O’Rahillys have already met in the group stages, drawing 1-10 to 0-13 last Sunday, and the winners will represent Kerry in this year’s Munster club championship if there is a divisional winner of the county championship proper.

Elsewhere in Kerry tonight, Jack O’Connor’s All-Ireland winning stars made their mark to help their clubs advance.

Rathmore reached the semi-finals of the intermediate football championship, defeating Laune Rangers 3-11 to 1-16, with Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan both firing crucial scores in a comeback success.

Rathmore trailed 1-14 to 1-9 with eight minutes remaining but fashioned a revival with Ryan, goalkeeper for Kerry but a forward for his club, grabbing a goal and Murphy notching two points from play.

David Clifford fired 1-6 as his club Fossa advanced to the Kerry premier junior football semi-finals with a quarter-final win over Annascaul.

Clifford bagged 1-4 from play in the 1-15 to 1-11 success as he lined out at full-forward with his brother and Kerry senior team-mate Paudie at centre-back.

