Sean O'Shea the scoring star in Kerry semi-finals, recent champions to contest Limerick decider

SEAN O’SHEA PRODUCED more scoring heroics for his club Kenmare Shamrocks today to book their place in the Kerry senior club football final next weekend.

Kenmare will take on Austin Stacks in the decider after they defeated Dingle 0-17 to 0-13 in today’s semi-final. Austin Stacks saw off Templenoe convincingly by 3-9 to 0-4 in today’s other last four clash with the final set to be held next Sunday in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

O’Shea scored 0-11, including the last two points of the game from frees, to enable Kenmare to come from behind to claim a narrow success in injury time. The home team made the early running to go ahead 0-6 to 0-3 by the first water break but a Conor Geaney goal enabled Dingle to only trail 0-9 to 1-5 at the interval.

Kenmare went ahead 0-13 to 1-7 during the second half but Paul, Michael and Niall Geaney all pointed to enable Dingle move ahead by one before O’Shea’s late brace. Paul O’Connor and Kevin O’Sullivan both scored 0-2 apiece for the winners.

Three second-half goals enabled Austin Stacks to pull clear in their semi-final. The winners were in front 0-4 to 0-2 at half-time.

Shane O’Callaghan struck their first goal in the 40th minute, Brendan O’Sullivan grabbed the second in the 56th minute before a Darragh O’Brien injury-time penalty registered their third goal.

The final will be a repeat of last year’s showdown which Austin Stacks won after extra-time by 1-17 to 1-14. The Tralee club will be bidding for their third title in succession in the club championship. If a divisional team wins the county championship proper in Kerry, which starts on the weekend of 30-31 October, then the club champions will represent Kerry on the Munster club stage.

In Limerick the last two champions will meet in this year’s final after today’s semi-final ties. Adare, the reigning kingpins who have won three of the last four deciders, defeated Gerald Griffins by 0-18 to 1-6 in their last four clash.

2019 champions Newcastlewest had to endure a tougher examination before prevailing 0-11 to 0-10 against Monaleen in their semi-final played in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.

In Clare the semi-final draw has taken place for the senior football championship with title holders Kilmurry-Ibrickane set to face Lissycasey while St Breckan’s will play Éire Óg.

St Breckan’s defeated 2019 champions St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay by 3-11 to 0-12 in their quarter-final this afternoon, while also today saw Lissycasey overcome St Joseph’s Doora Barefield by 1-13 to 0-10.

Yesterday’s quarter-finals saw Éire Óg Ennis beat Ennistymon 1-6 to 0-5 and Kilmurry-Ibrickane see off Kilmihil by 1-13 to 0-13.