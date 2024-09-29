Kerry confirm departure of joint managers

KERRY LGFA have announced the departure of joint managers, Declan Quill and Darragh Long.

The pair have decided not to put their names forward for another term.

The news comes despite the duo helping Kerry secure their first All-Ireland Senior Football Championship title since 1993 last month amid an emphatic win over Galway.

It was the Kingdom’s third successive All-Ireland final appearance and the managers had come close to stepping down following last year’s defeat to Dublin.

Their reign, which began in 2019, also included claiming the Division 2 and Division 1 National League titles.

Nora Fealey, Chairperson of Kerry LGFA, praised Quill, Long and their backroom team for elevating Kerry Ladies Football to “new heights”.

A statement added: “It is the belief, camaraderie and friendships that they built with their panels that brought them to where they and Kerry Ladies football is now. For this, we can’t thank you both enough.”