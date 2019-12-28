This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 28 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry and Cork name teams for McGrath Cup opener in Tralee

The two rivals go head-to-head in Austin Stack Park on Sunday.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 3:30 PM
41 minutes ago 1,408 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4948768
Kerry's Paul Walsh.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Kerry's Paul Walsh.
Kerry's Paul Walsh.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

KERRY AND CORK have both named their teams for Sunday’s McGrath Cup clash in Tralee.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Kerry will host the Rebels at Austin Stack Park [KO 2pm] in the first round of the McGrath Cup, and both teams have named experimental sides.

The Kerry team contains a number of players who were part of the hugely successful minor teams that won five All-Ireland titles between 2014-2018.

Defenders Owen Fitzgerald and Dan McCarthy, and corner-forward Paul Walsh, were all on the 2018 All-Ireland minor team.

Cork have named a similarly experimental team, including a handful of players that won an All-Ireland U20 title in August as Maurice Shanley, Damien Gore and Cathail O Mahony all start.

Kerry

1. Brian Lonergan (Ballymacelligott)

2. Sean Dillon (St Senans)
3. James McCarthy (Kenmare)
4. Owen Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla)

5. Dan McCarthy (Kenmare)
6. Pa Kilkenny (Glenbeigh/Glencar)
7. Cormac Coffey (Kerins O’Rahillys)

8. Griffin Wharton (Kenmare)
9. Barry Mahony (St. Senans)

10. Ronan Buckley (Listry)
11. Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin)
12. Adam Donoghue (Castleisland Desmonds)

13. Paul Walsh (Brosna)
14. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)
15. Seán Quilter (Austin Stacks)

Subs

16. Marc Kelliher (Glenflesk)
17. Sean O’Connell (Cordal)
18. Luka Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds)
19. Seán Óg Moran (Daingean Uí Chuis)
20. Tadhg Sugrue (Tuosist)
21. Killian Falvey (Annascaul)
22. Darragh Rahilly (Rathmore)

Cork

1. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)
3. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)
4. Nathan Walsh (Douglas)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)
6. Peter Murphy (Bandon)
7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)
9. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

10. Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh)
11. Sean White (Clonakilty)
12. Ryan Harkin (Mallow)

13. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)
14. Ciaran Sheehan (Eire Og)
15. Cathail O Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Subs

16. Joe Creedon (Iveleary)
17. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)
18. Liam O Donovan (Clonakilty)
19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)
20. Tom Clancy (Clonakilty)
21. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)
22. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
23. Sean Powter (Douglas)
24. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)
25. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie