Kerry and Cork name teams for McGrath Cup opener in Tralee

KERRY AND CORK have both named their teams for Sunday’s McGrath Cup clash in Tralee.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Kerry will host the Rebels at Austin Stack Park [KO 2pm] in the first round of the McGrath Cup, and both teams have named experimental sides.

The Kerry team contains a number of players who were part of the hugely successful minor teams that won five All-Ireland titles between 2014-2018.

Defenders Owen Fitzgerald and Dan McCarthy, and corner-forward Paul Walsh, were all on the 2018 All-Ireland minor team.

Cork have named a similarly experimental team, including a handful of players that won an All-Ireland U20 title in August as Maurice Shanley, Damien Gore and Cathail O Mahony all start.

Kerry

1. Brian Lonergan (Ballymacelligott)

2. Sean Dillon (St Senans)

3. James McCarthy (Kenmare)

4. Owen Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla)

5. Dan McCarthy (Kenmare)

6. Pa Kilkenny (Glenbeigh/Glencar)

7. Cormac Coffey (Kerins O’Rahillys)

8. Griffin Wharton (Kenmare)

9. Barry Mahony (St. Senans)

10. Ronan Buckley (Listry)

11. Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin)

12. Adam Donoghue (Castleisland Desmonds)

13. Paul Walsh (Brosna)

14. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

15. Seán Quilter (Austin Stacks)

Subs

16. Marc Kelliher (Glenflesk)

17. Sean O’Connell (Cordal)

18. Luka Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds)

19. Seán Óg Moran (Daingean Uí Chuis)

20. Tadhg Sugrue (Tuosist)

21. Killian Falvey (Annascaul)

22. Darragh Rahilly (Rathmore)

Cork

1. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

3. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

4. Nathan Walsh (Douglas)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

6. Peter Murphy (Bandon)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)

9. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

10. Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh)

11. Sean White (Clonakilty)

12. Ryan Harkin (Mallow)

13. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

14. Ciaran Sheehan (Eire Og)

15. Cathail O Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Subs

16. Joe Creedon (Iveleary)

17. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

18. Liam O Donovan (Clonakilty)

19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

20. Tom Clancy (Clonakilty)

21. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

22. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

23. Sean Powter (Douglas)

24. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

25. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

