All-Ireland champions Kerry open 2023 with trip to Cork

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR FOOTBALL champions Kerry will open their 2023 campaign with a trip to Cork in the McGrath Cup.
Jack O’Connor’s side face the Rebels on Wednesday, 4 January, before hosting Clare the following Monday.
The Kingdom, Cork and Clare are in Group A for the pre-season competition, with Limerick, Waterford and Tipperary making up Group B.
The top team in each group will qualify for the final, which is due to be played on Wednesday, 18 January.
Kerry are the current holders.
2023 McGrath Cup fixtures
Wednesday January 4th
Group A: Cork v Kerry
Group B: Limerick v Waterford
Reports From Qatar
Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World CupBecome a Member
Monday January 9th
Group A: Kerry v Clare
Group B: Waterford v Tipperary
Saturday January 14th
Group A: Clare v Cork
Group B: Tipperary v Limerick
Final: Wednesday January 18th.
COMMENTS