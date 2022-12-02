All-Ireland champions Kerry open 2023 with trip to Cork

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR FOOTBALL champions Kerry will open their 2023 campaign with a trip to Cork in the McGrath Cup.

Jack O’Connor’s side face the Rebels on Wednesday, 4 January, before hosting Clare the following Monday.

The Kingdom, Cork and Clare are in Group A for the pre-season competition, with Limerick, Waterford and Tipperary making up Group B.

The top team in each group will qualify for the final, which is due to be played on Wednesday, 18 January.

Kerry are the current holders.

2023 McGrath Cup fixtures

Wednesday January 4th

Group A: Cork v Kerry

Group B: Limerick v Waterford

Monday January 9th

Group A: Kerry v Clare

Group B: Waterford v Tipperary

Saturday January 14th

Group A: Clare v Cork

Group B: Tipperary v Limerick

Final: Wednesday January 18th.