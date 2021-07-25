Membership : Access or Sign Up
'I’m not sure I’ve been part of a squad with such a squad ethos' - Kerry savour latest Munster win

The experienced midfielder saw his team storm to Munster final glory today in Killarney.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 25 Jul 2021, 7:31 PM
19 minutes ago 916 Views 1 Comment
David Moran celebrates after the game with his son Eli.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

AT 33 YEARS of age and with two All-Ireland senior medals to his name, a rarity outside Dublin in the modern game, David Moran has seen plenty in the inter-county football game.

But the spirit that exists in the current Kerry setup resulted in their experienced midfielder heaping praise on his team-mates, moments after they had crushed Cork 4-22 to 1-9 to win today’s Munster final.

“The team spirit in the squad, I’m not sure I’ve been part of a squad with such a squad ethos. Some fellas come in. Some start. I’ve got taken off in plenty of games this year and I wasn’t giving out. Jack (Barry) came off today, he could have stayed on.

“I think the team is bigger than that at the moment. We’d be very happy with three quarters of it. Obviously, the first quarter, we were very disappointed. We knew, the first water break, things didn’t go to plan. Thankfully we got there in the end.

“It’s just a close knit squad. Winning helps too. Fellas just seem to get on. It’s a young squad. I’m not sure exactly where it’s coming from but it’s good so far.”

The Kerins O’Rahilly’s man admitted that last year’s defeat to Cork did prey on their minds but they were not consumed by thoughts of exacting revenge.

“It was definitely something that was on our minds. But I don’t think you’re going to win a Munster championship having that. I’m sure they had their own disappointment after the Tipperary game. It was something we wanted to draw on. But you’re going to draw on anything that you think will give you an edge.

“But I think , if we’d beaten them last year and we came out here; Cork and Kerry in a Munster final in Killarney, I think we’d have been just as tuned in.”

paul-geaneys-son-paudi-celebrates-with-the-trophy Kerry players celebrate after the match. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Kerry now must wait three weeks to feature at the All-Ireland semi-final stage and Moran would have preferred just a fortnight off.

“If I’d a choice, I’d prefer two weeks. Two weeks is absolutely ideal. Four weeks is the worst in the world. You’re spending half a week recovering and then you#re flying again for two or three sessions, it’s perfect timing.

“Three weeks, it’s longer. If I had a choice, I’d pick two weeks. That’s what we had coming into the last two games.”

Kerry’s attacking talents were again on display as they shot 4-22, even on a day when star forward David Clifford was peripheral presence. Newcomer Paudie Clifford has excelled, along with Mike Breen further back the pitch.

“They’ve been phenomenal,” admitted Moran.

“They’ve shown massive leadership. They’ve been very calm. They’re playing at a very high level but the reality is, they’re going to be judged from here on in. Up front the lads are going well. There’s plenty of competition.”

