Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Sunday 25 July 2021
Advertisement

Kerry hammer Cork by 22 points to land Munster football title in style

An All-Ireland semi-final on the weekend of 7-8 August now awaits Peter Keane’s team.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Fitzgerald Stadium
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 25 Jul 2021, 5:46 PM
33 minutes ago 5,885 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/5505530

Kerry 4-22

Cork 1-9

THE PAIN OF last November’s nightmare was wiped away by Kerry as they crushed Cork in the Killarney sunshine this afternoon.

sean-oshea-and-kevin-flahive Sean O'Shea and Kevin Flahive. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

After being shocked last year by the knockout punch of a late goal, Kerry left little room for error here. They may have started slowly as Cork made an encouraging opening but then Kerry hit their stride in the second quarter and ripped Cork apart after the break.

Defender Brian Ó Beaglaoich began the goalscoring rout before Paul Geaney, twice, and Sean O’Shea killed off this contest by finding the net in the third quarter.

And the remarkable fact of this stroll to Munster final success was that their star name David Clifford only scored a single point from a free, restricted in play largely due to a brilliant marking job by Sean Meehan, a rare bright spot for Cork on the day.

Cork landed at Fitzgerald Stadium without a championship win since 1995 at the venue and after a losing streak of four Munster finals in a row.

In that context they required the fast start that injects underdogs with hope. They got it with the Hurleys brothers from Castlehaven providing much of the inspiration.

When Brian hooked over a left-foot point in the 19th minute, just after the water break, Cork were in command, 1-6 to 0-4 ahead. He had scored 1-2, younger brother Michael rifling over the opening two points of the game.

Cork’s goal was their standout score, the move stemming from a superb turnover by John O’Rourke deep in defence. When the play was transferred along the left flank to Hurley, he burned inside his marker Jason Foley and finished calmly to the net.

brian-hurley-celebrates-scoring-the-first-goal-of-the-game Brian Hurley celebrates scoring Cork's first goal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Kerry left a few goals after them in the opening half. Sean O’Shea and Paul Geaney saw half chances smothered by Mícheál Martin. David Clifford’s was more clearcut in the 6th minute but the Fossa star blasted a strike that was gathered by Martin.

Gradually after the water break Kerry got moving with Mike Breen and Tom O’Sullivan prompting their attacks with clever runs. Paudie Clifford floated around to cause Cork problems and Sean O’Shea got his shooting radar in.

Cork’s defence had been superb early on with Kevin O’Donovan, Sean Meehan and Kevin Flahive holding firm. But the waves of pressure told as Kerry went in front 1-12 to 1-7 at the interval.

The teams were level 1-7 to 0-10 when Brian Ó Beaglaoich carried the ball unhindered from his defensive berth and cracked home a goal. Two additional points left Kerry five clear and feeling better about themselves at the break.

micheal-martin-saves-a-shot-by-sean-oshea Micheál Martin stops a Sean O'Shea shot. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

More to follow…

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes), 19. Paul Murphy (Rathmore).

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

22. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks).

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle), 15. Paudie Clifford (Fossa).

Subs

20. Killian Spillane (Templenoe ) for O’Connor (18)

23. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses) for Ó Beaglaoich (temp) (53)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes) for David Clifford (temp)

17. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe) for Barry (54)

21. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahilly’s) for Geaney (55)

Clifford for Burns (58)

Ó Beaglaoich for O’Sullivan (58)

6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe) for O’Sullivan (64)

18. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe) for White (66)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Cork

1. Mícheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), 4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas), 3. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam).

5. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), 6. Sean Powter (Douglas), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow).

8. Ian Maguire (St. Finbarr’s – captain), 12. Brian Hartnett (Douglas),

10. John O’ Rourke (Carbery Rangers), 11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), 26. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven).

13. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers), 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), 15. Daniel Dineen (Cill Na Martra).

Subs

16. Mark White (Clonakilty) for Martin (half-time)

23. Mark Collins (Castlehaven) for Connolly (40)

24. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg) for Dineen (43)

21. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) for Michael Hurley (46)

18. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet) for O’Donovan (51)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from Fitzgerald Stadium
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie