Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 26 June, 2019
Kerry complete comeback win over Cork to lift sixth consecutive Munster JFC crown

The Kingdom trailed at the break but turned it around to remain on track for another All-Ireland tilt.

By Denis Hurley Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 8:50 PM
50 minutes ago 2,071 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4699016
A general view of Pairc Ui Rinn.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
A general view of Pairc Ui Rinn.
A general view of Pairc Ui Rinn.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Kerry 1-14

Cork 0-13

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

Kerry made it six Munster JFC titles in succession – and stayed on track for what would be a fifth straight All-Ireland – as they came from behind to overcome Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn on Wednesday evening.

Trailing by 0-8 to 0-4 as half-time approached, the Kingdom received a major boost as Stephen O’Sullivan took a pass from Chris Farley and weaved his way through the Cork cover before slotting the ball past Chris Kelly.

Michael Foley tied matters immediately after that and Brandon Barrett might have added a second goal, denied by a super save from Kelly.

Eoin O’Shea ensured that Cork led at half-time with a fine score in injury time, but the Rebels wouldn’t score again until the 54th minute, but which time Kerry had added seven without reply.

Goalscorer O’Sullivan had Kerry level five minutes into the second half and he followed that with a lead score while Daniel Daly and Barry O’Dwyer augmented the Kerry advantage. They were six ahead before Gary Murphy ended Cork’s drought and though the Rebels did kick the game’s final three points, Kerry had done enough.

Aided by the wind, Cork impressed in the first half, with Gary Murphy kicking three fine points as Fintan O’Connor and Anthony O’Connor weighed in too.

They looked to be in a good position to deliver the county’s first Munster football title since the 2016 U21, but the goal turned things Kerry’s way and they never looked back.

Scorers for Kerry: Stephen O’Sullivan 1-3, Daniel Daly 0-4 (0-3 frees), Barry O’Dwyer 0-3, Jack Brosnan, Eoin O’Brien (45), Caolim Teahan, Michael Foley 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Gary Murphy (0-2 frees), Anthony O’Connor (0-2 frees, 0-1 45) 0-4 each, Séamus Hickey, Fintan O’Connor 0-2 each, Eoin O’Shea 0-1.

KERRY

1. Eoghan O’Brien (Churchill)

2. Cian Ó Murchú (An Ghaeltacht)
3. Pádraig O’Connor (Legion)
4. Pádraig ‘Jackie’ O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

5. Jack Brosnan (Glenbeigh-Glencar)
6. Mike Breen (Beaufort)
7. Michael Foley (Ballydonoghue)

8. John Mark Foley (Kilgarvan)
9. Nathan Breen (Beaufort)

10. Philip O’Connor (Cordal)
11. Chris Farley (Dromid Pearses)
12. Brandon Barrett (Ardfert)

13. Stephen O’Sullivan (Templenoe)
14. Daniel Daly (St Mary’s Caherciveen)
15. Barry O’Dwyer (Waterville)

Subs
24. Caolim Teahan (Glenbeigh-Glencar) for Nathan Breen (5, black card)
22. Tomás Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds) for Barrett (53)
21. James Crean (Annascaul) for Farley (58)
20. John Spillane (Templenoe) for O’Dwyer (60)

CORK

1. Chris Kelly (Éire Óg)

2. Pádraig Clancy (Fermoy)
3. Peter Murphy (Bandon)
4. Gavin McCarthy (St Vincent’s)

5. Kevin Cremin (Boherbue)
6. John Mullins (Éire Óg)
7. Ger O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers)

8. Brian ‘Terry’ O’Sullivan (Garnish)
9. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

10. Fintan O’Connor (Knocknagree)
11. Anthony O’Connor (Knocknagree)
12. Shane Aherne (Fermoy)

13. Gary Murphy (Castletownbere)
14. Séamus Hickey (Rockchapel)
15. Eoin O’Shea (Éire Óg)

Subs
19. Liam Wall (Kilmurry) for O’Callaghan (23, injured)
21. Seán ‘Terry’ O’Sullivan (Garnish) for Aherne (42)
20. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra) for Brian ‘Terry’ O’Sullivan (42)
17. Eamonn O’Callaghan (Rockchapel) for Walsh (49)
24. Eddie Goggin (Gabriel Rangers) for O’Shea (55)
22. Gerry Kelleher (St Vincent’s) for Fintan O’Connor (59)

Referee: Donncha O’Callaghan (Limerick)

