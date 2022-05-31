Kerry make two changes and Cork stick with same side for Munster minor football final

KERRY HAVE MADE two changes for tomorrow night’s Munster minor football final, while Cork have stuck with the side that defeated Tipperary last time out.

The teams are renewing acquaintances with Kerry defeating Cork 1-16 to 0-5 in Tralee a few weeks ago. That win propelled Kerry into the final, with Cork availing of the second chance to defeat Tipperary 3-20 to 1-13 and set up tomorrow’s provincial final pairing.

Kerry boss James Costello has brought Tomás Ashe in to start at midfield and handed a corner-forward spot to Darren Allman, with Ruairí Burke and James Fitzgerald making way.

Cork manager Michael O’Brien has kept faith with the team that beat the Premier, having rung the changes for that game in Thurles after the major setback they suffered in the opener against Kerry.

Throw-in tomorrow night in Páirc Uí Rinn is 7.30pm and the game is live on TG4.

Cork

1. Josh Woods (Valley Rovers)

2. Mark O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues), 3. Colin Molloy (Nemo Rangers), 4. Tim O’Brien (Nemo Rangers)

5. Darragh O’Donovan (Bishopstown), 6. Geraoid Daly (Mallow), 7. Aaron Cullinane (Clonakilty).

8. Colm Geary (Kilshannig), 9. Colm Gillespie (Aghabullogue – captain)

10. Mark Kelleher (Mallow), 11. Ed Myers (Naomh Abán), 12. Alan O’Connell (Kilshannig)

13. Brian Hayes (Nemo Rangers), 14. Gearóid Kearney (Kinsale), 15. Olan O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels)

Subs

16. Eoin O’Flynn (Douglas)

17. Shane O’Connell (Castlehaven)

18. James Burke (Douglas)

19. Kieran McCarthy (Carrigaline)

20. Neville O’Leary (Douglas)

21. Sean Coakley (Douglas)

22. Darragh Gough (Clonakilty)

23. Aaron O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue)

24. Ben O’Sullivan (Adrigole)

Kerry

1. Shay O’Meara (Dr Crokes)

2. Maidhcí Lynch (Dr Crokes), 3. Liam Evans (Keel), 4. Jake Foley (Kerins O’Rahilly’s),

5. Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets), 6. Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare Shamrocks), 7. Fionn Murphy (Rathmore)

8. Jack O’Sullivan (Brosna), 9. Tomás Ashe (Annascaul)

10. Niall Collins (Ballymacelligott), 11. Cormac Dillon (Duagh), 12. Jack Clifford (St Michael’s-Foilmore)

13. Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks), 14. Donagh O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 15. Darren Allman (Kenmare Shamrocks)

Subs

16. Michael Tansley (Austin Stacks)

17. Padraig Moynihan (Rathmore)

18. Ian O’Sullivan (St Michael’s-Foilmore)

19. Evan Boyle (Ballyduff)

20. Darragh O’Connor (Beaufort)

21. John Burke (Laune Rangers)

22. Joshua Coffey (Beaufort)

23. James Fitzgerald (Lios Póil)

24. Liam O’Neill (Cromane)

