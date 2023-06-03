Cork boss Cleary: 'How it's a penalty is beyond me. Very harsh decision'

CORK BOSS JOHN Cleary hit out at the second-half decision to award a penalty against his side in today’s All-Ireland football qualifier against Kerry.

The clash in Páirc Uí Chaoimh turned on the decision after Seán Powter fouled Paul Geaney and it was deemed that a clear goalscoring opportunity had been denied, resulting in referee David Gough awarding the penalty.

David Clifford netted from the spot for what transpired to be the only goal of the game and Powter was shown a black card, Kerry subsequently clinging on for a 1-14 to 0-15 victory.

“To tell you the truth, I just saw Seán Powter and Paul Geaney coming together,” said Claery.

“I couldn’t make a decision on it but I watched it inside now two minutes ago. How it’s a penalty is beyond me. Very harsh decision. If it’s a goalscoring opportunity, Dan O’Mahony is straight behind him. (Seán) Powter came out, the two of them came together and I think a free at most.

“But a black card on top of that, if they’re going to be giving penalties for that, they’re going to be giving penalties all day long.to me, watch it back, ye can see ye’re selves. Man inside, coming along nearly practically along the end line.

“It wasn’t to me a goalscoring opportunity. I’ve looked at the video, I couldn’t see it properly but when I looked at the video myself, it’s more than harsh. It was outside the square (as well). There’s no question about that.

“Look, any timing against a top team like Kerry that you get a decision like that against you and in a game that was turning out to be so tight it’s going to be crucial and it was crucial probably. It gave us a hill to climb. We had a hill to climb at half-time and that gave us another hill to climb afterwards. It was the turning point in the game really.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Cork manager John Cleary. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor gave his reaction to the decision after the game.

“I don’t have a view, really. All I’ll say is the rule is there. There is no one better than David Gough for implementing the rules. He is at the top of his game. And if he thought it was a penalty, it was a penalty. I wouldn’t have been too put out if it had been a 20 yard free. The rule is obviously. It has never been implemented in a game I’ve been involved before. So this was a first for me – but I am delighted with it.”

Cork’s second-half improvements propelled them back into contention.

“At half-time we said if we were patient that we could get back into this game,” said Clearly.

“We got two points straight away after half-time which gave us a great lift and in fairness, it was nip and tuck there. Coming down the straight even after the penalty Kerry showed great composure.

“We missed too many scores. We had five or six wides in the second half. That’s the difference. They’re a top team and we’re trying to get there but it was an opportunity today that we had and unfortunately we didn’t take it.”