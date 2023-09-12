Advertisement
INPHO Dingle's Paul Geaney, and the Blackrock pair of Alan Connolly and Robbie Cotter.
# Tune in
Kerry and Cork senior GAA club games live on TV next Sunday
Austin Stack Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh host the two games.
1 hour ago

KERRY FOOTBALL AND Cork hurling are in the spotlight as part of next Sunday’s live senior GAA club action.

The Kerry county senior football championship commences this weekend with Sunday’s televised Group 4 tie seeing Dingle face Dr Crokes on TG4.

Dingle enter the game off the back of last week’s senior club final win over Kenmare, taking on a Dr Crokes team that earlier defeated them in the club group stage. 

Paul Geaney, Tom O’Sullivan, Mícheál Burns and Shane Murphy are some of the Kingdom county stars likely to be in action. Gavin White and Tony Brosnan both missed out through injury in Dr Crokes recent club championship ties.

Then after that it’s the Cork premier senior hurling championship quarter-final between Blackrock and Sarsfields that will be televised live. County forwards Alan Connolly and Jack O’Connor will be on opposing sides. Blackrock contested last year’s decider and won the title in 2020, while Sarsfields must go back to 2015 for their most recent final appearance.

Sunday 17 September

  • 2.15pm: Dingle v Dr Crokes, Austin Stack Park, Tralee – Kerry county senior football championship.
  • 4pm: Blackrock v Sarsfields, Páirc Uí Chaoimh – Cork premier senior hurling quarter-final.

