Live TV coverage of two games as Kerry county senior championship opening round fixtures announced

THERE WILL BE live TV coverage of two games of the Kerry county senior football championship, with some intriguing battles on the line after the fixtures were announced today.

The TG4 cameras will be in Austin Stack Park on Friday, 21 August, as Dr Crokes — club and county championship in 2018, 2019 finalists — and Austin Stacks go head-to-head [throw-in 7.30pm] in the opening knockout battle.

It’s winner takes all across the board, with RTÉ providing live coverage of the Killarney Legion and Kerins O’Rahillys showdown at Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium that Sunday [throw-in 3.45pm].

While club championship has been ongoing for the past few weeks, county championship involves the divisional sides and senior outfits.

On Saturday, 22 August, St Brendan’s and West Kerry face off while Mid Kerry and Kilcummin also meet. Both of those fixtures will be livestreamed.

Dingle and Templenoe, and Feale Rangers and reigning champions East Kerry also lock horns that day.

And on the Sunday, Kenmare Shamrocks and Shannon Rangers go head-to-head while Austin Stack Park will stage the battle of St Kieran’s and South Kerry [throw-in 6pm]. The latter one will also be livestreamed.

Round One 2020 Kerry Senior Football Championship fixtures

(Extra-time will be played if necessary, winner on the day applies for all)

Friday, 21 August

Dr Crokes v Austin Stacks, Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm — live on TG4

Saturday, 22 August

St Brendan’s v West Kerry, Austin Stack Park, 3pm — livestream

Mid Kerry v Kilcummin, Fitzgerald Stadium, 5pm — livestream

Dingle v Templenoe, Dingle

Feale Rangers v East Kerry, Listowel

Sunday, 23 August

Kenmare Shamrocks v Shannon Rangers

Killarney Legion v Kerins O’Rahillys, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3.45pm — live on RTÉ

St Kieran’s v South Kerry, Austin Stack Park, 6pm — livestream.

