Kerry's strong finish gets them past Derry in pulsating All-Ireland semi-final

Kerry 1-17

Derry 1-15

THE TWIN SCORING force of David Clifford and Seán O’Shea pointed a comeback for Kerry as they overhauled Derry to book an All-Ireland final place.

The champions trailed by three, 1-11 to 1-8, at the interval and by two, 1-14 to 1-12, with five minutes of normal time left on the clock.

But Derry’s challenge ran out of gas as Kerry hit five points in a row to ensure theywould set up a final date with Dublin.

More to follow…

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

23. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare) for Spillane (half-time)

19. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) for Murphy (55)

17. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) for Geaney (55)

22. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes) for Moynihan (59)

21. Ruairí Murphy (Listry) for Paudie Clifford (73)

Derry

1. Odhran Lynch (Magharefelt)

3. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), 2. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil), 7. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge)

5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), 4. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt), 6. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry),

8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

18. Niall Toner (Lavey), 11. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), 12. Ethan Doherty (Glen)

13. Ciarán McFaul (Glen), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough)

Subs

23. Pádraig Cassidy (Slaughtneil) for McGrogan (inj) (9)

18. Benny Heron (Ballinascreen) for Pádraig Cassidy (51)

20. Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin) for Toner (

19.

21. Ben McCarron (Steelstown) for McKinless (inj) (78)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)