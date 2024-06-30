Kerry make it past a passive Derry in quarter final

Kerry 0-15

Derry 0-10

KERRY HAVE BOOKED THEIR place in the All Ireland semi final, which will be against Armagh after a strange and comfortable win over a passive Derry.

Amid a quiet and reserved atmosphere, Derry drew level with twenty minutes left through a Paul Cassidy point. With scraps breaking out all over the park at the time, it felt like the game might finally catch light.

Instead, Derry only added two more scores, one from Brendan Rogers and the final in time added on from goalkeeper Odhran Lynch.

Kerry benefitted from a strong bench with Killian Spillane scoring instantly after his introduction and Dylan Geaney adding an insurance point.

Against Armagh, they will need a good bit more from David Clifford who struggled against Christopher McKaigue, and Sean O’Shea. But such was the timidity of the Derry challenge they didn’t have to be even approaching their best here.

More to follow….

Scorers for Kerry: Sean O’Shea 0-3 (0-2f), David Clifford 0-3 (0-1 mark, 0-1f), Tony Brosnan 0-2, Brian ÓBeaglaíoch, Gavin White, Diarmuid O’Connor, Joe O’Connor, Paul Geaney, Killian Spillane, Dylan Geaney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Derry: Shane McGuigan 0-5 (0-2f), Brendan Rogers 0-2, Conor Glass, Paul Cassidy, Odhran Lynch 0-1 each.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue) 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

Advertisement

5. Brian ÓBeaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht) 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe) 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil) 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

10. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa) 12. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

13. David Clifford (Fossa) 14. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare) 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs:

18. Cillian Burke (Milltown Castlemaine) for Moynihan (53)

23. Killian Spillane (Templenoe) for Geaney (57)

25. Dylan Geaney (Dingle) for Brosnan (62)

21. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe) for Joe O’Connor (68)

19. Mike Breen (Beaufort) for ÓBeaglaíoch (73)

Derry

1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)

2. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt) 3. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil) 4. Diarmuid Baker (Steelstown)

5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge) 6. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry) 7. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt)

8. Conor Glass (Glen) 9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

10. Ethan Doherty (Glen) 11. Ciaran McFaul (Glen) 12. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy)

13. Eunan Mulholland (Glen) 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil) 15. Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin)

Subs:

26. Niall Toner (Lavey) for Mulholland (38)

23. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough) for Murray (60)

17. Emmett Bradley (Glen) for McFaul (66)

25. Cormac Murphy (Magherafelt) for Cassidy (66)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)