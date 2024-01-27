McGuigan hits winning point as Derry hold off Kerry fightback in Tralee opener

Derry 0-15

Kerry 2-8

IN THE END it fell to Shane McGuigan, Derry’s shining attacking light and All-Star for his 2023 exploits, to provided the telling kick on a January night in Tralee.

McGuigan’s injury-time conversion of a free, awarded after a foul on Cormac Murphy, proved the critical score in separating Derry from the grasp of hosts Kerry.

It ensured Derry will travel back home with the precious cargo of two Division 1 league points, making a strong start to this year’s life in the top tier as they took down the All-Ireland finalists.

A slow and sluggish start impact Kerry, but their aggressive pressing and hounding of Derry paid dividends in the second half. Substitute Conor Geaney and defender Dylan Casey bagged their first ever goals at senior level in Kerry colours, both registering in a frenetic final quarter.

Yet the Derry response to each concession was impressive as they squeezed out a win in Austin Stack Park.

Kerry's Sean O'Shea and Derry's Chrissy McKaigue. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Derry: Shane McGuigan 0-7 (0-6f), Conor Glass 0-1, Gareth McKinless 0-1, Chrissy McKaigue 0-1, Brendan Rogers 0-1, Conor Doherty 0-1, Declan Cassidy 0-1, Niall Toner 0-1, Ciaran McFaul 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: Sean O’Shea 0-5 (0-4f), Dylan Casey 1-0, Conor Geaney 0-1, Dylan Geaney 0-1, Graham O’Sullivan 0-1 (0-1 mark), Dara Moynihan 0-1.

Derry

1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)

2. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt), 3. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil), 4. Diarmuid Baker (Steelstown)

5. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge), 6. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry), 7. Conor Doherty (Newbridge)

8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

10. Ethan Doherty (Glen), 11. Declan Cassidy (Bellaghy), 12. Ciaran McFaul (Glen)

13. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy)

Subs

26. Niall Toner (Lavey) for Paul Cassidy (48)

24. Cormac Murphy (Magherafelt) for Loughlin (61)

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Dylan Geaney (Dingle), 12. Cillian Burke (Milltown-Castlemaine)

13. Killian Spillane (Templenoe), 14. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare), 15. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

Subs

21. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle) for O’Brien (28)

22. Conor Geaney (Dingle) for Burns (half-time)

17. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) for Ó Beaglaoich (half-time)

20. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare) for Burke (44)

24. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil) for Spillane (48)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)