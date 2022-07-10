Stunning O'Shea point hands Kerry dramatic All-Ireland semi-final win over Dublin

Kerry 1-14

Dublin 1-13

SEÁN O’SHEA STOOD over the free, 50 yards from goal with the ball placed on the ground in front of him and a packed Croke Park focusing their gaze on the Kenmare attacker with 76 minutes on the clock.

Sean O'Shea strikes home Kerry's early goal.

The last act of an All-Ireland semi-final where Kerry were in control of from the moment O’Shea netted early in the game, until Dublin’s resistance sparked a fierce second-half fightback, rested with O’Shea.

And the Kerry captain delivered with stunning execution, the ball sailing between the posts and clearing the crossbar in front of Hill 16 with plenty to spare.

Paddy Neilan’s whistle sounded soon after and Kerry had booked a final date with Galway, at last breaking free from the grip Dublin have held them in over the last decade.

Tom Lahiff's shot is blocked by Gavin White. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

More to follow…

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), 25. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks – captain), 12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 4. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna), 5. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 21. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams),

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Tom Lahiff (St. Jude’s)

11. Brian Howard (Raheny) 12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 7. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh)

13. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille), 14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams), 25. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street)

Subs

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)

