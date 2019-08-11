Old rivals Kerry and Dublin to meet in traditional All-Ireland football final pairing

FOR THE 15th time in history, traditional powerhouses Dublin and Kerry will meet in the All-Ireland football final following this weekend’s semi-finals.

The Kingdom overturned a four-point half-time deficit as Stephen O’Brien’s 56th-minute goal propelled them to a 1-18 to 0-18 victory over Tyrone.

He guided the Kerry minors to three All-Ireland titles and now in Peter Keane’s first year in charge of the senior team, they’re back in their first decider since 2015.

On that occasion four years ago, Dublin edged them out on a desperately poor day to start their current winning run in the All-Ireland SFC. Jim Gavin’s side haven’t lost a championship game since.

They sealed their place in the decider on Saturday following a convincing 10-point dismissal of Mayo.

Of course, Dublin are chasing a historic five-in-a-row and their opponents were famously on the cusp of the feat in 1982 when they were denied by Offaly.

It’s the third time this decade the sides will meet in a final – the most since the 1970s when they clashed in the showpiece game on four occasions.

