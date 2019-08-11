This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Old rivals Kerry and Dublin to meet in traditional All-Ireland football final pairing

Tyrone and Mayo lost out at the semi-final stage.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 5:36 PM
41 minutes ago 2,559 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4761420
David Clifford takes on Jonny Cooper during the 2018 league.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
David Clifford takes on Jonny Cooper during the 2018 league.
David Clifford takes on Jonny Cooper during the 2018 league.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

FOR THE 15th time in history, traditional powerhouses Dublin and Kerry will meet in the All-Ireland football final following this weekend’s semi-finals. 

The Kingdom overturned a four-point half-time deficit as Stephen O’Brien’s 56th-minute goal propelled them to a 1-18 to 0-18 victory over Tyrone.

He guided the Kerry minors to three All-Ireland titles and now in Peter Keane’s first year in charge of the senior team, they’re back in their first decider since 2015.

On that occasion four years ago, Dublin edged them out on a desperately poor day to start their current winning run in the All-Ireland SFC. Jim Gavin’s side haven’t lost a championship game since.

They sealed their place in the decider on Saturday following a convincing 10-point dismissal of Mayo.

Of course, Dublin are chasing a historic five-in-a-row and their opponents were famously on the cusp of the feat in 1982 when they were denied by Offaly. 

It’s the third time this decade the sides will meet in a final – the most since the 1970s when they clashed in the showpiece game on four occasions.

