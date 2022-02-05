Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 5 February 2022
Brilliant first-half leads Kerry to deserved win over Dublin

The sides battled it out in Tralee.

By Paul Brennan Saturday 5 Feb 2022
Kerry's Paudie Clifford is tackled by Lee Gannon of Dublin.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Kerry 1-15

Dublin 0-11

Paul Brennan reports from Austin Stack Park

KERRY ENJOYED A seven-point win over rivals Dublin amid difficult conditions in Austin Stack Park tonight. 

The Kingdom, inspired by David Clifford and Diarmuid O’Connor, led by 1-14 to 0-4 at half-time. 

Dublin had a goal disallowed and saw Niall Scully black-carded in controversial circumstances in an opening period where they were clearly second best. 

Kerry scored just a point after half-time and Dublin were much-improved, but the Kingdom had enough of a cushion to see out the win.

More to follow… 

