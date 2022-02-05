Brilliant first-half leads Kerry to deserved win over Dublin

Kerry 1-15
Dublin 0-11
Paul Brennan reports from Austin Stack Park
KERRY ENJOYED A seven-point win over rivals Dublin amid difficult conditions in Austin Stack Park tonight.
The Kingdom, inspired by David Clifford and Diarmuid O’Connor, led by 1-14 to 0-4 at half-time.
Dublin had a goal disallowed and saw Niall Scully black-carded in controversial circumstances in an opening period where they were clearly second best.
Kerry scored just a point after half-time and Dublin were much-improved, but the Kingdom had enough of a cushion to see out the win.
More to follow…
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (4)