Brilliant first-half leads Kerry to deserved win over Dublin

Kerry's Paudie Clifford is tackled by Lee Gannon of Dublin.

Kerry's Paudie Clifford is tackled by Lee Gannon of Dublin.

Kerry 1-15

Dublin 0-11

Paul Brennan reports from Austin Stack Park

KERRY ENJOYED A seven-point win over rivals Dublin amid difficult conditions in Austin Stack Park tonight.

Advertisement

The Kingdom, inspired by David Clifford and Diarmuid O’Connor, led by 1-14 to 0-4 at half-time.

Dublin had a goal disallowed and saw Niall Scully black-carded in controversial circumstances in an opening period where they were clearly second best.

Kerry scored just a point after half-time and Dublin were much-improved, but the Kingdom had enough of a cushion to see out the win.

More to follow…

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!