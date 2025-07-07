Kerry duo ruled out of All-Ireland semi-final

KERRY DUO Tom O’Sullivan and Diarmuid O’Connor have been ruled out of Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Tyrone.

Speaking to The Kerryman, manager Jack O’Connor revealed that an ongoing shoulder problem, which was initially picked up in the preliminary quarter-final win over Cavan, would prevent his namesake from competing in the upcoming game.

O’Sullivan has also failed to recover in time from a calf muscle injury, which meant he had to depart the action early in the quarter-final victory against Armagh.

Barry Dan O’Sullivan is also unavailable after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in the Group 2 defeat of Cork.

There are doubts over the fitness of a couple of other players, including Paul Geaney, Tadhg Morley, Mike Breen and Tony Brosnan.

O’Connor said a decision on whether they will be involved in the Tyrone game will be reached later in the week.