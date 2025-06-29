Kerry knock Armagh off their perch as they dump champions out of race for Sam

Kerry 0-5-21 (32)

Armagh 1-4-13 (21)

KERRY HAVE DETHRONED All-Ireland champions Armagh in a devastating third quarter in their quarter-final meeting.

The Kingdom looked be in serious bother after the break when four points after put the champions in a commanding position with a margin of five.

But Kerry then produced an ultra-aggressive kickout press on Armagh’s goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty, winning all the clean possession and the breaks and forcing him over the sideline in a fifteen-minute spell when they went from 0-14 to 0-30, helped on the way by Sean O’Shea and David Clifford turning on masterful performances.

The introduction of Paudie Clifford at the break brought class, while Micheál Burns was barely on the pitch before he had his first score and his energy pinned the Armagh defence back.

Armagh had looked the better side up until Kerry’s astonishing revival, capped by a brilliant Rory Grugan goal after Tiernan Kelly was alive to a short kickout that was botched between Shane Ryan and Dylan Casey.

more to follow….