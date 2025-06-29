Advertisement
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO
FreeKingdom Come

Kerry knock Armagh off their perch as they dump champions out of race for Sam

The Kingdom attack found their voice in the second half.
5.41pm, 29 Jun 2025
14
Declan Bogue Reports from Croke Park

Kerry 0-5-21 (32)

Armagh 1-4-13 (21)

KERRY HAVE DETHRONED All-Ireland champions Armagh in a devastating third quarter in their quarter-final meeting.

The Kingdom looked be in serious bother after the break when four points after put the champions in a commanding position with a margin of five.

But Kerry then produced an ultra-aggressive kickout press on Armagh’s goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty, winning all the clean possession and the breaks and forcing him over the sideline in a fifteen-minute spell when they went from 0-14 to 0-30, helped on the way by Sean O’Shea and David Clifford turning on masterful performances.

The introduction of Paudie Clifford at the break brought class, while Micheál Burns was barely on the pitch before he had his first score and his energy pinned the Armagh defence back.

Armagh had looked the better side up until Kerry’s astonishing revival, capped by a brilliant Rory Grugan goal after Tiernan Kelly was alive to a short kickout that was botched between Shane Ryan and Dylan Casey.

more to follow….

Related Reads
Tyrone take major step, dominant Donegal, Monaghan's second-half struggles
Dessie Farrell steps down as manager of Dublin footballers
Donegal dominate in second half against Monaghan to reach All-Ireland last four

Author
View 14 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
14 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie