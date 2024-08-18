Bohemians avoid FAI Cup shock with penalty shootout win over Kerry

BOHEMIANS AVOIDED TOTAL embarrassment in the FAI Cup as they beat Kerry FC 4-2 on penalties to reach the quarter finals.

The amateur First Division club twice came from behind against the top-flight side at Mounthawk Park before losing out on spot kicks.

Kennedy Amechi and Ciaran Barrett both missed their efforts before Declan McDaid converted the decisive penalty.

Alan Reynolds’ struggling side were hoping for a morale-boosting performance and when James Clarke headed them in front after 22 minutes it looked as though safe passage to the last eight would be secured.

However, Kerry equalised two minutes before half-time when Ryan Kelliher got the first of his two goals.

First-half drama continued when Alex Greive put the Gypsies back in front on 44 minutes.

Rather than build on the lead after the interval, Kerry once again got back on level terms when goalkeeper Kacper Chorazka was fairly bundled off the ball as he attempted a clearance.

The ball fell kindly to Kelliher who drilled into the roof of the net to send Tralee wild on 52 minutes.

Then came the tension of the penalties.

Cian Brosnan scored first for Kerry and Ross Tierney responded for Bohs.

Amechi’s effort was then saved and the away side took advantage with Dawson Devoy successfully converting.

Barrett then missed the target for Kerry and Danny Grant capitalised by making no mistake.

Oran Crowe got his side back on track, but it was too little too late as McDaid eventually finished the job.