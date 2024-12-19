Kerry FC confirm arrival of new American-based co-owner

LEAGUE OF Ireland side Kerry FC have confirmed the arrival of new chairperson and co-owner John Wall.

The Tralee native injected €1.5 million into the club earlier this month to become the majority shareholder according to a report in the Sunday Business Post.

California-based Wall is the chief financial officer of Cadence Design Systems, the Nasdaq-listed software company.

The First Division club have been in existence since 2022 and finished bottom of the table in both campaigns since their formation.

American-based businessman Brian Ainscough was previously Kerry’s main backer but resigned as CEO and shareholder last year to complete a takeover of Dundalk FC.

In addition, ex-League of Ireland star and former Kerry manager Billy Dennehy, who served as the club’s sporting director for the 2024 campaign, has been promoted to CEO.

On Wall’s arrival, part of a club statement added: “His vision and values align seamlessly with our club’s long-term ambitions, and we are excited to embark on this next chapter together.”