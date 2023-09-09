Kerry FC confirm complaint about alleged 'racial remark' towards player

KERRY FC HAVE said that one of their players was subject to an alleged racial remark in Friday’s SSE Airtricity First Division draw against Longford Town.

The end of the game at Mounthawk Park, which finished in a 0-0 draw, was marred by clashes between both sets of players.

“Kerry Football Club is aware of an alleged ‘racial’ remark directed at one of our players during last night’s SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division game against Longford Town,” the club said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

“The club continues to work with the FAI and the League of Ireland to kick ‘racism’ out of the game.

“Kerry FC stands with the player affected and he is receiving all support available to him at this time.

“We condemn discrimination in football and will not tolerate any form of hate towards any of our players or staff.

“Mounthawk Park and Kerry FC is a community where all people are welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, and other diverse backgrounds.

“The matter has been referred to An Garda Siochana. Kerry FC will be making no further comment on the matter at this time as investigations are ongoing.”

Speaking after Friday night’s game, Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy confirmed that one of his players had been subjected to an “unacceptable comment”.

“We’ll follow up through proper channels,” Dennehy added.

The 42 has contacted Longford Town club officials for comment, but has not received a response at the time of writing.