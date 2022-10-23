Reigning Kerry champions Austin Stacks relegated to intermediate ranks for 2023

Results
Kerry
Senior club football relegation play-off
- Kenmare Shamrocks 3-11 Austin Stacks 1-15
Senior club football final
- Kerins O’Rahilly’s v Templenoe, 3pm
Limerick
Senior football semi-finals
- Newcastle West 1-10 Monaleen 0-10
- Adare v Fr Caseys, 4pm
Waterford
Senior football semi-final
- The Nire 2-12 Ballinacourty 0-6
******
REIGNING KERRY SENIOR champions Austin Stacks have been relegated to the intermediate ranks for the 2023 season, just under 11 months since they lifted the Bishop Moynihan Cup and were at the summit of football in the Kingdom.
Kenmare Shamrocks capacity to fire early goals proved critical in deciding today’s Kerry senior club relegation final at Fitzgerald Stadium as they won out 3-11 to 1-15, while their star man Seán O’Shea finished with 0-8 to his credit, five of those slotted over in the second half.
A kick in the park for @Seanieos . #gaa #kerry #kenmare @The42_ie @Kerry_Official @MunsterGAA @MartyM_RTE @RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/Yr7MUtpRp7— Kenmare Shamrocks GAA (@kenmaregaa) October 23, 2022
A dramatic first half saw Kenmare hit the net three times at the Killarney venue. All-Ireland senior winner Stephen O’Brien set them on their way with the first goal in the 13th minute. That was followed up soon after by a goal from James McCarthy and David Hallissey struck the third to leave them in front 3-2 to 0-4 after 17 minutes.
Austin Stacks fought back before the break with Michael O’Donnell raising a green flag, while Seán Quilter and Shane O’Callaghan grabbed five first-half points between them. Two late first-half pointed frees from Seán O’Shea left Kenmare ahead 3-5 to 1-8 at the interval.
really like?
Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.Become a Member
O’Shea’s accuracy in the second half helped Kenmare push clear 3-10 to 1-9 by the 51st minute. Austin Stacks, Munster club finalists last January, fought hard to the finish with David Mannix pointing the way as they cut the gap to two points but time ran out on their challenge.
Senior Club Championship Playoff— Kenmare Shamrocks GAA (@kenmaregaa) October 23, 2022
FULL TIME
Kenmare Shamrocks: 3-11(20)
Austin Stacks: 1-15(18)
We did it ❤️🏆❤️🖤❤️🖤
Champions Newcastle West are the first team through to this year’s Limerick senior football final. A late goal by Diarmuid Kelly was the critical score as they saw off Monaleen in a hard-fought clash in Askeaton, 1-10 to 0-10.
Monaleen were in front 0-5 to 0-4 but Newcastle West ultimately prevailed to return to the final. The second semi-final sees Adare play Fr Casey’s later this afternoon.
County Final in 2wks...well done everyone! https://t.co/kWQpT2XnjR— Newcastlewest GAA (@NCWGAA) October 23, 2022
More to follow…
COMMENTS (2)