Reigning Kerry champions Austin Stacks relegated to intermediate ranks for 2023

Results

Kerry

Senior club football relegation play-off

Kenmare Shamrocks 3-11 Austin Stacks 1-15

Senior club football final

Kerins O’Rahilly’s v Templenoe, 3pm

Limerick

Senior football semi-finals

Newcastle West 1-10 Monaleen 0-10

Adare v Fr Caseys, 4pm

Waterford

Senior football semi-final

The Nire 2-12 Ballinacourty 0-6

REIGNING KERRY SENIOR champions Austin Stacks have been relegated to the intermediate ranks for the 2023 season, just under 11 months since they lifted the Bishop Moynihan Cup and were at the summit of football in the Kingdom.

Kenmare Shamrocks capacity to fire early goals proved critical in deciding today’s Kerry senior club relegation final at Fitzgerald Stadium as they won out 3-11 to 1-15, while their star man Seán O’Shea finished with 0-8 to his credit, five of those slotted over in the second half.

A dramatic first half saw Kenmare hit the net three times at the Killarney venue. All-Ireland senior winner Stephen O’Brien set them on their way with the first goal in the 13th minute. That was followed up soon after by a goal from James McCarthy and David Hallissey struck the third to leave them in front 3-2 to 0-4 after 17 minutes.

Austin Stacks fought back before the break with Michael O’Donnell raising a green flag, while Seán Quilter and Shane O’Callaghan grabbed five first-half points between them. Two late first-half pointed frees from Seán O’Shea left Kenmare ahead 3-5 to 1-8 at the interval.

O’Shea’s accuracy in the second half helped Kenmare push clear 3-10 to 1-9 by the 51st minute. Austin Stacks, Munster club finalists last January, fought hard to the finish with David Mannix pointing the way as they cut the gap to two points but time ran out on their challenge.

Senior Club Championship Playoff

FULL TIME

Kenmare Shamrocks: 3-11(20)

Austin Stacks: 1-15(18)



We did it ❤️🏆❤️🖤❤️🖤 — Kenmare Shamrocks GAA (@kenmaregaa) October 23, 2022

Champions Newcastle West are the first team through to this year’s Limerick senior football final. A late goal by Diarmuid Kelly was the critical score as they saw off Monaleen in a hard-fought clash in Askeaton, 1-10 to 0-10.

Monaleen were in front 0-5 to 0-4 but Newcastle West ultimately prevailed to return to the final. The second semi-final sees Adare play Fr Casey’s later this afternoon.

County Final in 2wks...well done everyone! https://t.co/kWQpT2XnjR — Newcastlewest GAA (@NCWGAA) October 23, 2022

In Waterford, The Nire advanced to a senior football final meeting with Rathgormack, a repeat of last year’s decider which saw The Nire win by a point.

Today’s semi-final saw The Nire ease past Ballinacourty by 2-12 to 0-6. It was 1-4 to 0-3 in favour of The Nire at the break and they eventually pulled clear by 12 points, Aaron Ryan and Dylan Guiry grabbing the goals on the day.

Yesterday’s first semi-final in Waterford saw Rathgormack defeat Gaultier by 3-7 to 0-6 with Conor Murray scoring 2-2 for the winners. It’s a fourth final showing on the bounce for Rathgormack, they lifted the trophy in 2019 before losing the last two deciders.

