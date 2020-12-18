BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 18 December 2020
All-Ireland senior winning captain O'Sullivan set to become next Kerry U20 boss

Declan O ‘Sullivan is set to take the role.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 18 Dec 2020, 8:33 PM
22 minutes ago 506 Views 2 Comments
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DECLAN O’SULLIVAN IS set to become the new manager of the Kerry U20 football team.

O’Sullivan is in line for a two-year term to include the 2021 and 2022 seasons as he takes over a post that was vacant following the departure of John Sugrue.

Kerry bowed out at the All-Ireland semi-final stage of the U20 championship in October against Galway with Sugrue having guided them to Munster glory against Cork back in March.

In a statement released by Kerry GAA this evening, county chairman Tim Murphy revealed the appointment is in store.

I will be proposing that Declan O’ Sullivan from the Dromid Pearses club be ratified as the next Kerry U20 football manager for a two year term (2021/2022) at the next county committee meeting to be held in January. This proposal was unanimously supported by the executive of the Kerry county board at a meeting earlier this evening.”

O’Sullivan has been involved in underage management with Kerry in recent years, working alongside Jack O’Connor at minor level in 2015 and for the U21 side in 2016 and 2017. Since then he has managed his home club Dromid Pearses.

As a player O’Sullivan enjoyed a glittering career in winning five All-Ireland senior medals and three All-Star awards while involved with Kerry. He captained the Kingdom when they lifted Sam Maguire in 2006 and 2007.

