Friday 1 March, 2019
Two changes to Kerry side for Monaghan game as they chase 5th straight win

Elsewhere Tyrone have made three changes for their match with Cavan.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 1 Mar 2019, 8:38 PM
1 hour ago 3,599 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4520461
Brian Ó Beaglaíoch and Kevin McCarthy will both start against Monaghan.
Image: INPHO
Brian Ó Beaglaíoch and Kevin McCarthy will both start against Monaghan.
Brian Ó Beaglaíoch and Kevin McCarthy will both start against Monaghan.
Image: INPHO

BRIAN Ó BEAGLAÍOCH and Kevin McCarthy have both been drafted into the Kerry team to start against Monaghan on Sunday afternoon in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

The round five tie in the Allianz football league sees table-toppers Kerry bid to land a fifth straight victory to date in 2019.

Manager Peter Keane has made just two changes to his starting fifteen from last Sunday’s success over Galway in Tuam Stadium. Ó Beaglaíoch won a Sigerson Cup medal recently with UCC while McCarthy shot 3-7 last month as his club Kilcummin took All-Ireland intermediate honours. 

Shane Enright and Diarmuid O’Connor drop to the bench for a game that commences at 3pm.

Meanwhile Tyrone make three changes for their game tomorrow night against Cavan. Into the side comes Hugh Pat Mc Geary in place of Michael McKernan, while Conor Meyler and Conor McAliskey replaces Liam Rafferty plus Brian Kennedy.

McAliskey starts for the for the first time this season after coming on last week against Monaghan.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)
4. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)

5. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) (captain)
7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Mark Griffin (St Michael’s/Foilmore)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)

13. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin)
14. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)
15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

Subs

16. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)
17. Shane Enright (Tarbert)
18. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
19. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
20. Tomás Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht)
21. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)
22. Michael Geaney (Dingle)
23. Conor Geaney (Dingle)
24. Jonathan Lyne (Killarney Legion)
25. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
26. Denis Daly (St Mary’s Caherciveen)

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)
6. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)
7. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciarán)

8. Cathal McShane (Eoghan Roe O’Neills)
9. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)
11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
12. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

13. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)
14. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán)
15. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

Subs

16. Benny Gallen (Aghyaran)
17. Lee Brennan (Trillick)
18. Rory Brennan (Trillick)
19. Michael Cassidy (Ardboe)
20. Kyle Coney (Ardboe)
21. Harry Loughran (Moy)
22. Conall McCann (Killyclogher)
23. Declan McClure (Clonoe)
24. Aidan McCrory (Errigal Ciarán)
25. Darren McCurry (Edendork)
26. Liam Rafferty (Galbally)

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby's league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

