Two changes to Kerry side for Monaghan game as they chase 5th straight win

BRIAN Ó BEAGLAÍOCH and Kevin McCarthy have both been drafted into the Kerry team to start against Monaghan on Sunday afternoon in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

The round five tie in the Allianz football league sees table-toppers Kerry bid to land a fifth straight victory to date in 2019.

Manager Peter Keane has made just two changes to his starting fifteen from last Sunday’s success over Galway in Tuam Stadium. Ó Beaglaíoch won a Sigerson Cup medal recently with UCC while McCarthy shot 3-7 last month as his club Kilcummin took All-Ireland intermediate honours.

Shane Enright and Diarmuid O’Connor drop to the bench for a game that commences at 3pm.

Meanwhile Tyrone make three changes for their game tomorrow night against Cavan. Into the side comes Hugh Pat Mc Geary in place of Michael McKernan, while Conor Meyler and Conor McAliskey replaces Liam Rafferty plus Brian Kennedy.

McAliskey starts for the for the first time this season after coming on last week against Monaghan.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)

3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)

4. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)

5. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) (captain)

7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Mark Griffin (St Michael’s/Foilmore)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)

13. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin)

14. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)

15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

Subs

16. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)

17. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

18. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

19. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

20. Tomás Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht)

21. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

22. Michael Geaney (Dingle)

23. Conor Geaney (Dingle)

24. Jonathan Lyne (Killarney Legion)

25. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

26. Denis Daly (St Mary’s Caherciveen)

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)

6. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

7. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciarán)

8. Cathal McShane (Eoghan Roe O’Neills)

9. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

12. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

13. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)

14. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán)

15. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

Subs

16. Benny Gallen (Aghyaran)

17. Lee Brennan (Trillick)

18. Rory Brennan (Trillick)

19. Michael Cassidy (Ardboe)

20. Kyle Coney (Ardboe)

21. Harry Loughran (Moy)

22. Conall McCann (Killyclogher)

23. Declan McClure (Clonoe)

24. Aidan McCrory (Errigal Ciarán)

25. Darren McCurry (Edendork)

26. Liam Rafferty (Galbally)

