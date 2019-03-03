This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 3 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Shea and Walsh point the way as Kerry beat Monaghan to claim fifth league win

Peter Keane’s side are on course for a place in the league decider.

By Paul Brennan Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 6:01 PM
1 hour ago 3,791 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4522276
Tommy Walsh impressed in Kerry's victory today.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Tommy Walsh impressed in Kerry's victory today.
Tommy Walsh impressed in Kerry's victory today.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Kerry 0-17
Monaghan 0-13

Paul Brennan reports from Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney

THE SMALLEST NUDGE will see Kerry fall into the Division 1 football league final but they’re not quite there yet despite recording their fifth consecutive win of the campaign today.

This one was another tough test of mind and body for themselves and Monaghan, which Kerry passed with another late surge that is becoming a hallmark of the team under manager Peter Keane.

Seven months after serving up a Super 8 pot-boiler under the Clones sunshine, Kerry and Monaghan played out another fascinating duel in bitter cold and snow showers in Killarney, but while the draw last July helped Monaghan put one foot in an All-Ireland semi-final, defeat in this game sees them dangling over the drop-zone and staring at Division 2 football next year.

It’s four defeats on the spin now for Malachy O’Rourke’s men after that opening round win over Dublin, and as it stands themselves and neighbours Cavan are looking at dropping out of the top flight with just two rounds to play.

No such worries for Kerry, as barring some catastrophic collapse against Mayo and Roscommon – and some mathematical freak – they’re looking at a league final in Croke Park at the end of the month, possibly against reigning champions Dublin, but that’s all for another day.

This will be a tough defeat for Monaghan to take given that they led all the way until the 65th minute when Stephen O’Brien’s point edged Kerry in front for the first time, and late scores from Dara Moynihan, Tom O’Sullivan and two from Sean O’Shea – the last an audacious sideline kick – closed out the deal.

The first half had produced 16 scores, which was a credit to both teams as they were greeted with a near white pitch after heavy snow fell throughout the NHL curtain-raiser between Kerry and Meath.

Monaghan were two to the good, 0-9 to 0-7, at the interval, with Conor McManus to the fore with six points for the visitors – four converted frees, a pointed mark and the other from play. Gavin Doogan, Stephen O’Hanlon and Conor McCarthy chipped in with the other scores.

Kerry’s first half total also came from four outlets, with O’Shea converting two frees and one from play, Tommy Walsh scoring from play and a mark, with O’Brien and O’Sullivan also finding the target.

The football wasn’t of the highest quality in that opening period, but under the circumstances both teams were positive and direct; Kerry looking to find Walsh inside and see who could feed off him, while Monaghan, unsurprisingly, sought to bring McManus into the game as much as possible, with Dermot Malone and Dessie Ward looking to feed off him.

Twice in that first half the teams were level, at two points each and seven apiece, but Monaghan led at every stage otherwise after McManus pointed them into a second minute lead.

Early second half points from O’Shea (free) and Walsh – who converted three offensive marks – had the teams level again, and it was near score for score for the next 20 minutes until Kerry finally wrestled the lead from the visitors through O’Brien.

Monaghan had Darren Hughes sent off in the 67th minute, which left them stretched, and a Kerry team growing in confidence found the gaps to engineer those late scores to all but book their place in the final at the end of the month.

Scorers for Kerry: Sean O’Shea 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1 sideline), Tommy Walsh 0-4, Stephen O’Brien, Tom O’Sullivan 0-2 each, Dara Moynihan 0-1.

Scorers for Monaghan: Conor McManus 0-8 (0-6f), Gavin Doogan, Stephen O’Hanlon, Conor McCarthy, Darren Hughes, Colin Walshe 0-1 each.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)
4. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)

5. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) (captain)
7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Mark Griffin (St Michael’s/Foilmore)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)

13. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin)
14. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)
15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

Subs

22. Michael Geaney (Dingle) for K McCarthy (half-time)
17. Shane Enright (Tarbert) for M Griffin (52)
21. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses) for B Ó Beagaloich (55)
20. Tomás Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht) for J Sherwood (59)
19. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue) for G Crowley (71)

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Colin Walshe (Doohamlet)
3. Drew Wylie (Ballybay)
4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

18. Colm Lennon (Ballybay)
19. Vincent Corey (Clontibret)
7. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland)

8. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)
9. Gavin Doogan (Magheracloone)

10. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)
23. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)
12. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross)

13. Dermot Malone (Castleblayney)
14. Conor McManus (Clontibret)
15. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)

Subs

5. Dessie Mone (Clontibret) for C Lennon (44)
21. Owen Duffy (Latton) for D Ward (61)
11. Jack McCarron (Currin) for S O’Hanlon (63)
25. Barry McGinn (Doohamlet) for D Malone (70)

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Brennan
@Brennan_PB
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Dublin draw on experience to overcome spirited Westmeath challenge and extend winning run
    Dublin draw on experience to overcome spirited Westmeath challenge and extend winning run
    Sutcliffe and Moran strike late as Dublin end league campaign on high against Laois
    Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions
    FOOTBALL
    Rodgers off to rough start at Leicester as Andre Gray's 90th-minute winner downs Foxes
    Rodgers off to rough start at Leicester as Andre Gray's 90th-minute winner downs Foxes
    Man United's comeback against Southampton 'like the old days' for Solskjaer
    I always put the club's needs first, says Mourinho on Pogba row and 'problems' at United
    IRELAND
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'It's bittersweet' - Ireland finish runners-up behind hosts after jump-off in Florida
    English frustrated by mid-race collision but qualifies for 800m final in Glasgow

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie