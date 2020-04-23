TagsSee other tags
Quiz: How well do you remember the iconic Kerry football team of the 2000s?
Let’s test your knowledge here.
How many All-Ireland titles did that great Kerry team win between 2000 and 2009?
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
6
5
7
4
Which of these did not manage the Kerry footballers during that golden decade?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Páidí Ó Sé
Jack O'Connor
Pat O'Shea
Ogie Moran
Five Kerry players were awarded the Footballer of the Year award in this period, but who was first to get the honour?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Séamus Moynihan
Paul Galvin
Tomás Ó Sé
Marc Ó Sé
The 2000 All-Ireland against Galway went to a replay. What was the final score in the drawn game?
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Kerry 1-14 Galway 1-14
Kerry 0-12 Galway 0-12
Kerry 0-14 Galway 0-14
Kerry 0-18 Galway 1-15
The 2006 season witnessed the arrival of Kieran Donaghy. Against which team did he burst onto the scene in the All-Ireland qualifiers?
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Derry
Longford
Sligo
Mayo
Kerry defeated Mayo in the 2004 and 2006 All-Ireland finals. What did they score in total against the Connacht side?
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
5-35
4-23
7-16
6-25
How many goals did the Kingdom score against Cork in the 2009 All-Ireland decider?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
3
2
0
4
Tadhg Kennelly returned from playing Aussie Rules to help Kerry to All-Ireland glory that year. Which AFL club did he play for?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Essendon
Sydney Swans
Port Adelaide
Geelong Cats
True or false: Colm Cooper won the most amount of All-Stars for Kerry during this decade?
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
True
False
Kerry stunned Dublin in the 2009 All-Ireland quarter-final, prompting Pat Gilroy's 'startled earwigs' claim. How much did Kerry win that game by?
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
10 points
15 points
20 points
17 points
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention to that iconic Kerry football team.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again in our next quiz.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like GAA?
