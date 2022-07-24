Kerry come strong at finish to land All-Ireland senior football glory against Galway

Action from the Kerry and Galway game.

Kerry 0-20

Galway 0-16

KERRY ARE BRINGING Sam back to the Kingdom.

After eight seasons filled with setbacks and disappointments in Croke Park, Kerry returned to the summit of Gaelic football this afternoon.

Jack O’Connor steered his side to All-Ireland senior football glory with a powerful closing quarter display that saw them outscore Galway by 0-8 to 0-2.

Their star man delivered with David Clifford amassing 0-8 in a superb shooting display. He did not finish the game’s top scorer though, that accolade belonging to Shane Walsh with the Galway forward producing a magical performance in front of goal as he kicked nine points.

Midfielder Cillian McDaid also enjoyed a storming All-Ireland final outing as he weighed in with four points but ultimately Kerry wore Galway down as the second half unfolded.

More to follow…

Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford 0-8 (0-3f, 0-2 mark), Seán O’Shea 0-3 (0-3f), Paudie Clifford 0-2, Killian Spillane 0-2, Graham O’Sullivan 0-1, Paul Geaney 0-1 (0-1 mark), Diarmuid O’Connor 0-1, Stephen O’Brien 0-1, Gavin White 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-9 (0-4f, 0-1 ’45), Cillian McDaid 0-4, Jack Glynn 0-1, Kieran Molloy 0-1, Johnny Heaney 0-1.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks – captain), 12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

18. Killian Spillane (Templenoe) for Geaney (half-time)

19. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe) for Moran (half-time)

24. Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys) for Paudie Clifford (blood) (43)

13. Clifford for Savage (46)

20. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes) for O’Brien (56)

17. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) for Ó Beaglaoich (63)

21. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks) for Paudie Clifford (72)

Galway

1. Conor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales).

2. Liam Silke (Corofin), 3. Sean Kelly (Moycullen), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 7. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

10. Patrick Kelly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 11. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 12. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Subs

23. Finnian Ó Laoí (An Spidéal) for Finnerty (46)

19. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for Conroy (58)

24. Eoin Finnerty (Mountbellew-Moylough) for Heaney (63)

20. Niall Daly (Kilconly) for Tierney (74)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

