Dominant Kerry cruise past Galway to win first All-Ireland senior final since 1993

Kerry 3-14

Galway 0-11

Daire Walsh reports from Croke Park

AOIFE DILLANE, HANNAH O’Donoghue and Emma Dineen struck goals at Croke Park on Sunday as Kerry convincingly overcame Galway to secure their first TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship title since 1993.

Veteran attacker Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh also helped herself to an impressive haul of 0-6 on a day when the Kingdom collected the Brendan Martin Cup for the 12th time in their history. This, in turn, moves them ahead of provincial rivals Cork at the top of the roll of honour for the competition.

After rarly scores were traded between Kerry skipper Niamh Carmody and Galway’s Roisin Leonard, the Kingdom stretched two points clear courtesy of unanswered efforts from Dineen and midfielder Anna Galvin.

While Galway brought the gap down to the bare minimum with a fine point by Olivia Divilly, Kerry were proving to be the more clinical side in front of the posts.

Thanks to five points without reply from ever-influential Corca Dhuibhne ace Ní Mhuircheartaigh, including two excellent contributions from play, the Munster champions were firmly in the driving seat.

Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh with Galway's Maryanne Jordan. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Galway finally responded with Leonard’s second point of the game, only for marauding defender Dillane to fire a looping shot beyond the reach of goalkeeper Dearbhla Gower to offer Kerry a commanding 1-8 to 0-3 buffer on the stroke of half-time.

Kerry manager Declan Quill celebrates at the final whistle. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Olivia Divilly got their Connacht counterparts underway on the restart with a fine solo point but Mary O’Connell soon joined her midfield partner Galvin on the Kingdom scoresheet.

Teenage star Niamh Divilly supplemented the earlier effort from her sister Olivia with a fine point, but Kerry remained in the driving seat when Dineen and Ní Mhuircheartaigh both raised white flags in quick succession.

Olivia Divilly did knock over a close-range free at the opposite end, but the final outcome was effectively placed beyond doubt when, just moments after her introduction as a substitute, O’Donoghue clinically dispatched the ball to the Galway net via a Ní Mhuircheartaigh pass.

Kerry's Anna Galvin celebrates after the game with Síofra O'Shea. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Now rampant, Kerry added a third goal through Dineen inside a final quarter that also saw O’Donoghue (two) and the evergreen Lorraine Scanlon kicking points.

Galway did find the target through Andrea Trill, Charlotte Cooney, Leonard, Olivia Divilly and Shauna Hynes during this juncture, but Daniel Moynihan’s westerners came up short in their quest for a first All-Ireland senior crown in 20 years.

Scorers – Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 0-6 (4f), E Dineen, H O’Donoghue 1-2 each, A Dillane 1-0, M O’Connell, A Galvin, N Carmody, L Scanlon 0-1 each.

Scorers – Galway: O Divilly 0-4 (2f), R Leonard 0-3 (2f), C Cooney, N Divilly, A Trill, S Hynes 0-1 each.

Kerry

C Butler; E Lynch, K Cronin, A Dillane; A O’Connell, C Murphy, D Kearney; M O’Connell, A Galvin; N Carmody, S O’Shea, N Ní Chonchúir; D O’Leary, E Dineen, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Subs:

H O’Donoghue for Ní Chonchúir (43), L Scanlon for Kearney (48), K Brosnan for Carmody (52), C Lynch for Dillane (54), K O’Sullivan for Ní Mhuircheartaigh (57).

Galway

D Gower, M Jordan, S Ní Loingsigh, K Geraghty; C Cooney, N Ward, A Ní Cheallaigh; M Glynn, A Davoren; N Divilly, L Ward, O Divilly; E Reaney, L Coen, R Leonard.

Subs:

A Trill for Reaney (24), E Gavin for Ní Cheallaigh, M Banek for Jordan (both 38), S Hynes for Glynn (47), A Morrissey for N Divilly (49).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).