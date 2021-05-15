BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 15 May 2021
Advertisement

Sensational Clifford grabs 3-6 in Kerry's 22 point trimming of Galway

The Fossa man completed his hat-trick with a glorious soccer-style dummy and finish.

By Paul Brennan Saturday 15 May 2021, 5:09 PM
7 minutes ago 578 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5438375
Kerry's David Clifford celebrates scoring his second goal.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kerry's David Clifford celebrates scoring his second goal.
Kerry's David Clifford celebrates scoring his second goal.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Kerry 4-21

Galway 0-11

Paul Brennan reports from Austin Stack Park, Tralee

DAVID CLIFFORD POSTED 3-6 as Kerry handed out a 22-point hammering to a poor Galway side in Tralee today. 

It was a dominant display by Kerry, who also had Paudie Clifford and Killian Spillane in fine form up front.

For Padraic Joyce and Galway it was a difficult start to the league campaign.

More to follow…

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Paul Brennan
@Brennan_PB
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie