Sensational Clifford grabs 3-6 in Kerry's 22 point trimming of Galway

Kerry 4-21
Galway 0-11
Paul Brennan reports from Austin Stack Park, Tralee
DAVID CLIFFORD POSTED 3-6 as Kerry handed out a 22-point hammering to a poor Galway side in Tralee today.
It was a dominant display by Kerry, who also had Paudie Clifford and Killian Spillane in fine form up front.
For Padraic Joyce and Galway it was a difficult start to the league campaign.
More to follow…
HATRICK! David Clifford with another GOAL for @Kerry_Official v @Galway_GAA in the Allianz League #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/1OWLYEZiZB— The GAA (@officialgaa) May 15, 2021
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (5)