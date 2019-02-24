This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry maintain winning start to Division 1 with hard-fought away win over Galway

Tom O’Sullivan kicked what turned out to be the winning score for the Kingdom.

By Declan Rooney Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 3:56 PM
1 hour ago 8,980 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4510801
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Kerry 0-14

Galway 1-10

Declan Rooney reports from Tuam Stadium 

KERRY HAD TO stage a late comeback at Tuam Stadium after Danny Cummins’s goal five minutes from time, but Tomas Ó Sé pointed seconds after his introduction and Tom O’Sullivan kicked the final point for Kerry who claimed a fourth win of the season.

Johnny Heaney put a point between the sides in added-time, but the clock beat Galway, who lost for the second time in four games, and in truth they were second best for the most part against the unbeaten Kerry men.

The late inclusion of Sean Andy O Ceallaigh to the Galway full-back line was a lift for the home side, and despite his return Kerry elected to attack via the aerial route more often than not, although they often overcooked their final ball into Tommy Walsh and Stephen O’Brien.

Galway also selected Michael Daly and Barry McHugh in the forward line just before throw in, but it was Antaine Ó Laoí that started the scoring for the Tribesmen with a fifth-minute point.

But Kerry were the brighter team and after Sean O’Shea kicked his first pointed free after eight minute he soon landed one from play and a 45 in the 11th minute to underline Kerry’s dominance.

Ó Laoí was Galway’s brightest attacker in that first quarter and he was fouled after 13 minutes and Barry McHugh converted to trim Kerry’s lead to one point.

Kerry received a setback when Stephen O’Brien was black carded following a tussle with Eoghan Kerin after 17 minutes, but the damage could have been far greater had Sean Kelly found the net for Galway after McHugh’s quick free moments later.

Michael Daly levelled matters with a good point from the right nine minutes from the interval, but Kerry totally bossed the rest of the half, and kicked five unanswered points to lead 0-8 to 0-3 at the interval.

O’Shea pointed a free, but Dara Moynihan, Gavin O’Brien, Shane Enright and Stephen O’Brien all pointed from play as Kerry’s attack took control.

With the wind picking up in galway’s favour in the second-half, they got off to a great start when Shane Walsh pointed from the corner, but he followed it up with two wides as Galway sought to close within four points of their visitors.

The next point fell Kerry’s way though with Gavin O’Brien on target, but with McHugh finding his form up front for Galway they kicked three of the next four to make it 0-10 to 0-7 with 16 minute to go.

After Michael Geaney fisted a point for Kerry, Padraig Cunningham and McHugh hit back for Galway, which cut Kerry’s lead to two points, but Cummins palmed to the net for Galway with five remaining to give them the lead.

Sean O’Shea’s free levelled the game two minutes later, before Ó Sé and O’Sullivan kicked Kerry to the win, while Stephen O’Brien was sent off late on as he added a yellow to his earlier black card.

Scorers for Kerry: Sean O’Shea 0-5 (3f, 1’45), Gavin O’Brien 0-2, Stephen O’Brien 0-2, Dara Moynihan 0-1, Shane Enright 0-1, Michael Geaney 0-1, Tomás Ó Sé 0-1, Tom O’Sullivan 0-1

Scorers for Galway: Barry McHugh 0-5 (3f), Danny Cummins 1-0, Shane Walsh 0-1, Michael Daly 0-1, Antaine Ó Laoí 0-1, Padraig Cunningham 0-1, Johnny Heaney 0-1.

Galway

1 Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

2 Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)
21 Sean Andy O Ceallaigh (Naomh Anna, Leitrin Mór)
4 David Wynne (Maigh Cuillin)

5 Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)
6 Gareth Bradshaw (Maigh Cuillin)
7 Johnny Heaney (Kilannin)

8 Thomas Flynn (Athenry)
9 Ciarán Duggan (Annaghdown)

10 Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
3 Jonathan Duane (St James)
12 Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuillin)

22 Michael Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)
25 Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)
15 Antaine Ó Laoí (An Spidéal)

Subs:

24 Liam Silke (Corofin) for M Daly (46)
23 John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough) for Bradshaw (48)
13 Padraig Cunningham (Headford) for Duane (51)
20 Danny Cummins (Claregalway) for Walsh (58)
26 Finnian Ó Laoí (An Spidéal) for Kelly (62)

Kerry

1 Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2 Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
3 Jack Sherwood (Firies)
4 Shane Enright (Tarbert)

5 Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
6 Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
7 Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8 Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9 Mark Griffin (St Michael’s/Foilmore)

10 Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
11 Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12 Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)

13 Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)
14 Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)
15 Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

Subs:

18 Michael Geaney (Dingle) for O’Connor (half-time),
17 Jonathan Lyne (Killarney Legion) for G O’Brien (59)
19 Tadhg Morley (Templenoe) for Walsh (67)
23 Tomás Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht) for Enright (70)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    Ireland survive first-half scare in Rome to notch bonus-point win over Italy
    As it happened: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    FOOTBALL
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League
    'They are in much better form, everyone can see that': Liverpool skipper says Man United are a different beast
    IRELAND
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie