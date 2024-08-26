Kerry and Galway senior club football games live on TV next weekend

LEADING KERRY AND Galway senior stars will be in action in this weekend’s live GAA club TV coverage.

The TG4 double-bill next Sunday features the Kerry senior club football final between Dingle and Dr Crokes, before the Galway senior football championship meeting of Salthill-Knocknacarra and Naomh Anna Leitir Móir.

The Kerry clash will see the likes Paul and Dylan Geaney, and Barry Dan O’Sullivan in action for Dingle, while Tom O’Sullivan missed their exciting 3-12 to 3-11 semi-final success over Kenmare Shamrocks, due to a hamstring injury.

Dr Crokes can call on Kerry senior duo Gavin White and Tony Brosnan, along with experienced duo Fionn Fitzgerald and Micheál Burns.

The Galway tie is a round two game in Group 1 with both teams having won their opening round games. Naomh Anna Leitir Móir defeated Caherlistrane 2-15 to 0-12, while Salthill-Knocknacarra overcame Mountbellew-Moylough 0-9 to 0-7.



John Maher, Robert Finnerty, Daniel O’Flaherty, Cathal Sweeney, and Tomo Culhane were the Salthill-Knocknacarra contingent on the Galway squad for the recent All-Ireland final against Armagh.

Sunday 1 September

Kerry senior club football final

Dingle v Dr Crokes, 2pm.

Galway senior football championship