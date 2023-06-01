Two changes for Kerry and Galway as Tribe defender returns from serious injury

KERRY BOSS JACK O’Connor has made two changes to his starting team for this weekend’s All-Ireland senior football championship meeting with Cork.

Paul Murphy and Adrian Spillane come into the side as Kerry look to bounce back from their rare home defeat to Mayo two weeks ago.

Dylan Casey and Tony Brosnan are the players to make way.

The reigning All-Ireland champions take to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday [throw-in 2pm, live on GAAGO] for this Group 1 clash, the Rebels having defeated Louth in their opener.

The Munster rivals meet in the championship for a seventh successive year, with Kerry having won five of the previous six.

Team Announcement: Kerry vs Cork - All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, Group 1, Round 2



— Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) June 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Galway have also made two switches for their trip to Mullingar to face Westmeath on Saturday [throw-in 5pm].

Pádraic Joyce hands a championship debut to Cian Hernon and a start to Rob Finnerty, while Seán Mulkerrin returns to the Tribe matchday squad for the first time since suffering a horrific knee injury in January 2022. The defender shattered his kneecap in a Sigerson Cup game.

Galway beat Tyrone in their Group 1 curtain-raiser, while Westmeath lost to Armagh.

The counties met just once in the championship before: back in 2006, when the Midlanders won at Pearse Stadium on a scoreline of 1-8 to 0-10. Joyce and Westmeath manager Dessie Dolan shared the pitch that day.

🚨TEAM NEWS🚨

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Group 2

GALWAY vs WESTMEATH



🗓️Saturday June 3rd 2023

🕔5:00PM

📍TEG Cusack Park

Live score updates @WhatstheScor App

📻 Galway Bay FM & RnaG



— Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) June 1, 2023

Kerry (v Cork)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa – captain), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Galway (v Westmeath)

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. John McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Sean Kelly (Moycullen), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Cian Hernon (Barna), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 7. Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbey)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)

10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 11. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 12. Johnny Heaney (Killannin),

13. Ian Burke (Corofin), 14. Robert Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes).

