What do you think of the new Kerry home jersey for the 2024 season?

KERRY HAVE UNVEILED their new home jersey for the 2024 season, which will be worn by the teams representing the Kingdom in all four codes.

The shirt incorporates the classic green and gold colours on the front as well as on the sleeves with the iconic ‘Kerry’ emblazoned across the chest.

“Wearing this jersey instils pride in the community, a sense of belonging for everyone, a pride for our county and a profound admiration for the players who wear it, representing our county with unmatched passion and dedication on the field,” reads a statement following the launch of the new jersey on the Kerry GAA website.

“We hope that this new jersey will bring success to both the county and the dedicated players donning it throughout the season.”

Kerry will wear this jersey for the 2024 campaign throughout all their home games and will use an alternative strip when there is a clash of colour with the opposing side.

The jersey will be available in store in the Kerry GAA Store in Killarney and online through the GAA Store and through O’Neills from Friday.

