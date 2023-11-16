Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Kerry GAA Twitter The new Kerry home jersey for the upcoming season.
New threads

What do you think of the new Kerry home jersey for the 2024 season?

The jersey will be worn in all of their home games, and an alternative kit will be used when there is a clash.
1.6k
2
1 hour ago

KERRY HAVE UNVEILED their new home jersey for the 2024 season, which will be worn by the teams representing the Kingdom in all four codes.

The shirt incorporates the classic green and gold colours on the front as well as on the sleeves with the iconic ‘Kerry’ emblazoned across the chest.

“Wearing this jersey instils pride in the community, a sense of belonging for everyone, a pride for our county and a profound admiration for the players who wear it, representing our county with unmatched passion and dedication on the field,” reads a statement following the launch of the new jersey on the Kerry GAA website.

“We hope that this new jersey will bring success to both the county and the dedicated players donning it throughout the season.”

Kerry will wear this jersey for the 2024 campaign throughout all their home games and will use an alternative strip when there is a clash of colour with the opposing side.

The jersey will be available in store in the Kerry GAA Store in Killarney and online through the GAA Store and through O’Neills from Friday.

What are your thoughts on the new jersey? Let us know in the comments below

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     