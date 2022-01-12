Brosnan and Savage inspire MTU Kerry to opening Sigerson Cup win over UCD

MTU Kerry 1-13

UCD 0-11

KERRY SENIOR FORWARD duo Tony Brosnan and Jack Savage bagged the vital scores as MTU Kerry claimed a five-point success over UCD in their Sigerson Cup opener in Tralee this afternoon.

Kerry's Tony Brosnan. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The side managed by Kerry great Aidan O’Mahony made all the early running to go ahead 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time and then held that advantage, 0-11 to 0-7, by the three-quarter break.

Westmeath’s Ray Connellan and Roscommon’s Daire Cregg hit fine points for UCD to cut the deficit but a Brosnan goal sealed MTU Kerry’s success.

