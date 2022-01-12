Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 12 January 2022
Advertisement

Brosnan and Savage inspire MTU Kerry to opening Sigerson Cup win over UCD

Five points separate the teams in Tralee.

By Murt Murphy Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 4:09 PM
17 minutes ago 556 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5652431
Kerry's Tony Brosnan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Kerry's Tony Brosnan.
Kerry's Tony Brosnan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MTU Kerry 1-13

UCD 0-11

KERRY SENIOR FORWARD duo Tony Brosnan and Jack Savage bagged the vital scores as MTU Kerry claimed a five-point success over UCD in their Sigerson Cup opener in Tralee this afternoon.

tony-brosnan Kerry's Tony Brosnan. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The side managed by Kerry great Aidan O’Mahony made all the early running to go ahead 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time and then held that advantage, 0-11 to 0-7, by the three-quarter break.

Westmeath’s Ray Connellan and Roscommon’s Daire Cregg hit fine points for UCD to cut the deficit but a Brosnan goal sealed MTU Kerry’s success.

More to follow…

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Murt Murphy
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie