Brosnan and Savage inspire MTU Kerry to opening Sigerson Cup win over UCD

MTU Kerry 1-13
UCD 0-11
KERRY SENIOR FORWARD duo Tony Brosnan and Jack Savage bagged the vital scores as MTU Kerry claimed a five-point success over UCD in their Sigerson Cup opener in Tralee this afternoon.
The side managed by Kerry great Aidan O’Mahony made all the early running to go ahead 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time and then held that advantage, 0-11 to 0-7, by the three-quarter break.
Westmeath’s Ray Connellan and Roscommon’s Daire Cregg hit fine points for UCD to cut the deficit but a Brosnan goal sealed MTU Kerry’s success.
Sigerson Cup 2022@HigherEdGAA Senior Football round 1:Full time@MTUKerryGAAClub 1-13 v @UCDGAA 0-11— MTU Kerry Campus GAA Club (@MTUKerryGAAClub) January 12, 2022
@MTUKerryGAAClub GAA pitch. @radiokerrysport @Kerry_Official @MTU_ie @ElectricIreland
More to follow…
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:
COMMENTS