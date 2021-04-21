BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 21 April 2021
Advertisement

Kerry drawn with Meath and Down in Joe McDonagh Cup, Offaly to face Sligo in Christy Ring opener

The draws for the hurling competitions were made this evening.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 7:31 PM
16 minutes ago 223 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5416624

THE KERRY HURLERS have been drawn in a group with Meath and Down in this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup as they bid to bounce back from last year’s final defeat.

daniel-collins Kerry hurling captain Daniel Collins Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The GAA have announced the draws for the lower-level hurling competitions this evening with Kerry taking on the Royals and the Mourne County in Group B in the second tier. Kerry lost out to Antrim in last December’s final in Croke Park, which was played as a curtain-raiser to the All-Ireland decider.

Group A will be contested by Kildare, the Christy Ring Cup champions from last year, along with Carlow and Westmeath.

david-herity-and-paul-divilly-celebrate-after-the-game Kildare players celebrate after their Christy Ring Cup final win last year. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Each team plays one home and one away game with the top side in each group advancing to the final. The winners there are promoted to the Leinster senior hurling championship for 2022.

The bottom team in each group will clash in a relegation play-off.

In the Christy Ring Cup, Offaly have been pitted against Sligo in a two-team Group B. Wicklow, Roscommon and Derry will contest Group A.

michael-fennelly Offaly hurling boss Michael Fennelly. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

A round-robin format is in place with the top two sides in Group A and the winners of Group B advancing directly to the semi-finals. The third-placed team in Group A and the second-placed side in Group B will be pitted against each other in a quarter-final.

The winner of the Christy Ring Cup final is promoted with the quarter-final loser relegated.

In the Nickey Rackard Cup it will be Donegal, Mayo and Leitrim in one group while Armagh and Tyrone are in the other. It follows the same format as the Christy Ring Cup.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Finally in the Lory Meagher Cup it will be Longford, Louth and Monaghan in the first group while Fermanagh will take on Cavan in the other group.

The action starts in all the groups on the weekend of 26-27 June.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie