Kerry and Kildare winners set up historic All-Ireland club hurling final meeting

All-Ireland intermediate club hurling semi-final results

Kilmoyley (Kerry) 2-15 Banagher (Derry) 1-12

Naas (Kildare) 0-18 Tooreen (Mayo) 0-13

********

THERE WILL BE a novel All-Ireland hurling final meeting involving the Kerry and Kildare club champions after today’s semi-final successes for Kilmoyley and Naas.

Advertisement

The two clubs, competing at the All-Ireland semi-final stage for the first time this afternoon after their respective historic Munster and Leinster triumphs, will meet in the intermediate final at Croke Park on the weekend of 5-6 February.

It will mark the first time that a club from Kerry and Kildare have contested an All-Ireland hurling final.

They'll see us coming to the @ConnachtGAA Centre if Excellence on Sunday pic.twitter.com/LyxqbYJqyx — Kilmoyley HC (@KilmoyleyHC) January 21, 2022

Congratulations to our senior hurlers on reaching the All Ireland Intermediate Hurling Final with a very hard fought victory over @TooreenHurlers@NaasBall pic.twitter.com/2hp1JhDYRF — Naas Hurling (@SHNaas15) January 23, 2022

Two goals from Maurice O’Connor inspired Kilmoyley to victory over Ulster champions, Banagher from Derry, to victory by 2-15 to 1-12 at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan. Daniel Collins (0-9) and Jordan Brick (0-4) were also in exceptional point-socring form for the winners.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Jack Sheridan was in superb form for Naas as he fired 0-9 in their success by 0-18 to 0-13 against Mayo’s Tooreen in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe.

More to follow…

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here: