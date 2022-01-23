Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 23 January 2022
Kerry and Kildare winners set up historic All-Ireland club hurling final meeting

Kilmoyley and Naas are heading to Croke Park.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Jan 2022, 3:59 PM
1 hour ago 4,214 Views 0 Comments
Daniel Collins and Jack Sheridan starred for their respective teams today.
All-Ireland intermediate club hurling semi-final results

  • Kilmoyley (Kerry) 2-15 Banagher (Derry) 1-12
  • Naas (Kildare) 0-18 Tooreen (Mayo) 0-13

THERE WILL BE a novel All-Ireland hurling final meeting involving the Kerry and Kildare club champions after today’s semi-final successes for Kilmoyley and Naas.

The two clubs, competing at the All-Ireland semi-final stage for the first time this afternoon after their respective historic Munster and Leinster triumphs, will meet in the intermediate final at Croke Park on the weekend of 5-6 February.

It will mark the first time that a club from Kerry and Kildare have contested an All-Ireland hurling final.

Two goals from Maurice O’Connor inspired Kilmoyley to victory over Ulster champions, Banagher from Derry, to victory by 2-15 to 1-12 at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan. Daniel Collins (0-9) and Jordan Brick (0-4) were also in exceptional point-socring form for the winners.

Jack Sheridan was in superb form for Naas as he fired 0-9 in their success by 0-18 to 0-13 against Mayo’s Tooreen in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe.

More to follow…

