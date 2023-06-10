Lane puts Kerry en route to minor semi-final

Kerry 2-13

Kildare 1-11

Stephen Barry reports from UPMC Nowlan Park

PADDY LANE PAVED the way for Kerry to advance to the All-Ireland minor football semi-finals as they fended off Kildare’s dogged pursuit.

The Austin Stacks attacker landed 1-7 (1-4 from play) and assisted another three points before Ben Murphy made it safe with a goal on the hour after advancing from the halfway line.

Joey Cunningham led the way for Kildare with 0-8, including four sparkling points from play.

The second part of this Nowlan Park double-header was played at a more pedestrian pace than the Dublin-Cork cliffhanger that preceded it until an injection of pace in the final stretch for home.

The Munster champions were quick off the mark with captain Evan Boyle twice picking out Lane for points but with Kildare stationing Ruaidhrí Lawlor as a sweeper, they limited the space available for such kick passes.

Ben Brady / INPHO Dara Hogan of Kerry is pursued by Alex Tilly. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The Lilywhites’ only score from play all half was a big one. Harry Redmond cut in from the sideline to rip through the parting waters of the Kerry defence. His clinical low finish gave Kildare their only lead, 1-2 to 0-4.

Lane struck an immediate leveller with his fourth point before he was denied a goal by the fingertips of Cathal Moore.

A pointed free from Kerry keeper James Hoare sent his side in ahead at half-time, 0-7 to 1-3.

Fine points from Paul O’Dea and Cunningham had them back level soon after the break but Kerry replied with the match-winning move.

They reeled off 1-3 in the space of four minutes, the goal from Lane floated over Murray’s head. Whether intended or not, it was the first goal Kildare had conceded in almost five hours of football since their championship opener.

Lane had a direct hand in their other three points, scoring one and setting up two more for Murphy and Tomás Kennedy.

Cunningham fuelled the fightback with five of his side’s final six points but they could never get any closer than four.

Both sides ended with 14 players with Kennedy black-carded for Kerry and Kildare’s Evan Boyle red-carded (two yellows).

Scorers for Kerry: Paddy Lane 1-7 (0-3f), Ben Murphy 1-1, James Hoare 0-2 (2f), Paudie Fitzgerald 0-1, Tomás Kennedy 0-1, Dara Hogan 0-1.

Scorers for Kildare: Joey Cunningham 0-8 (4f), Harry Redmond 1-0, Cathal Moore 0-1 (f), Jack McCabe 0-1 (f), Paul O’Dea 0-1.

Kerry

1. James Hoare (Dingle)

2. David Mulvihill (Tarbert), 7. Gearóid Evans (Keel), 4. Issac Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds)

5. Pádraig Moynihan (Rathmore), 6. Keelan O’Shea (Kilcummin), 20. Pa Walsh (Listowel Emmets)

3. Ben Murphy (Austin Stacks), 8. Evan Boyle (Ballyduff, captain)

10. Paudie Fitzgerald (Castlegregory), 11. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys), 12. Seán Ó Cúinn (An Ghaeltacht)

13. Dara Hogan (Milltown-Castlemaine), 14. Oisín Healy (Asdee), 15. Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks)

Subs:

21. Aaron Kennelly (Listowel Emmets) for Ó Cúinn (35)

23. Stephen Gannon (Laune Rangers) for Hogan (44)

17. Darragh O’Keeffe (Moyvane) for Healy (44)

24. Ruairí O’Connell (St Senan’s) for Fitzgerald (48)

19. Aodhna Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht) for Walsh (57)

Kildare

1. Cathal Moore (Sarsfields)

5. Alex Tilly (Maynooth), 9. Rob Murray (Naas), 2. Liam Kelly (Milltown)

4. Ruaidhrí Lawlor (St Laurence’s), 6. James Donnelly (St Laurence’s), 3. Colm Moran (Athy)

10. Seanan Murphy (St Laurence’s), 14. Evan Boyle (Carbury, joint-captain)

23. Paul O’Dea (Maynooth), 11. Tadhg Donlan (Round Towers), 13. Harry Redmond (Sarsfields)

22. Liam O’Connor (Naas), 12. Joey Cunningham (Allenwood, joint-captain), 15. Evan Donnelly (Ellistown)

Subs

21. Jack McCabe (Castlemitchell) for O’Connor (44)

8. Donnchadh Kinch (Castledermot) for E Donnelly (48)

7. Michael Chambers (Maynooth) for Kelly (50)

19. Cian Keaveny (Athy) for Donlan (50)

20. Daniel Colbert (Clane) for Murphy (55)

Ref: Chris Maguire (Clare)