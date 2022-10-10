Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 10 October 2022
Kerry, Kilkenny and Dublin GAA club games live on TV next weekend

Plenty to enjoy for GAA fans.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 10 Oct 2022, 12:03 PM
16 minutes ago 424 Views 1 Comment
Mike Breen, TJ Reid and Eoin Murchan are some of the county stars in action.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

 

NEXT WEEKEND’S LIVE coverage of GAA club games on TV will take in action from the Kerry, Kilkenny and Dublin county senior championships.

On Saturday night, the RTÉ cameras will be in Tralee for the first of the Kerry senior football semi-finals.

2020 beaten finalists Mid Kerry will be aiming to return to the decider, while opponents Feale Rangers last contested the final in 2007 when they were crowned champions.

On Sunday there are two county senior finals live on TG4. First up it’s the Kilkenny hurling decider with champions Ballyhale Shamrocks chasing five-in-a-row against a James Stephens outfit that last lifted the title in 2011.

Then after that it’s the Dublin football final with reigning champions Kilmacud Crokes, who also contested last February’s All-Ireland final, play a Na Fianna team that last featured in the Dublin decider in 2005.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

  • Kerry senior football semi-final: Feale Rangers v Mid Kerry, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7.15pm – RTÉ 2.

Sunday

  • Kilkenny senior hurling final: James Stephens v Ballyhale Shamrocks, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2.30pm – TG4.
  • Dublin senior football final: Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 4.30pm.

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

