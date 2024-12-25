Gorta Mór to the Promised Land - Kerry's All-Ireland breakthrough

KERRY HAD BEEN here before, but the 2023 All-Ireland final defeat cut far deeper.

12 months earlier, they fell short to Meath. Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s side were comprehensively beaten in their first All-Ireland final appearance since 2012.

They wrote it off pretty quickly, citing inexperience, and vowed to take their opportunity next time around.

But they didn’t.

Dublin completely dominated. Kerry had a first half to forget, and trailed 0-11 to 0-4 at the break. They clawed back somewhat in the second period, the final scoreline 0-18 to 1-10, but the long whistle was like a dagger to the heart.

Green and gold bodies dropped to the Croke Park turf as a familiar, yet different, feeling set in.

There were tears and pain as the wait for a first All-Ireland title since 1993 lingered on.

A famine in Kerry. Gorta Mór, they were calling it, as Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh revealed at the Irish Times Sportswoman of the Year awards last week.

Kayleigh Cronin circled the pitch, perhaps hopelessly urging her team-mates to go again.

Long and Quill shook hands and privately called it quits.

The dressing room was sombre. In came a visitor from behind enemy lines, as Dublin manager Mick Bohan offered some words of commiseration to the heartbroken Kerry camp.

“Don’t give up,” was the long and short of it. Dublin had been in a similar position, having lost three finals in-a-row (2014-16) before Bohan guided them to unprecedented success (2017-20 and 2023).

They stuck together and stayed at it, so should Kerry.

Kerry's Siofra O'Shea dejected after the 2023 All-Ireland final. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

The following morning at the team hotel, Long and Quill started talking about tweaks and alterations that might possibly make the difference in 2024.

The ‘odd couple,’ from rival Tralee town clubs, were soon back on board, along with several players who had been on the fence.

One more year.

They didn’t come this far just to come up short.

Kerry ladies football was at an extremely low ebb when Quill and Long first got involved in mid 2019. On the field, the senior team was enduring an alarming slide, while off it, there were no shortage of issues and drama.

They brought much needed consistency, steadying the ship and then steering it to smoother waters.

2024 would be the last hurrah, their biggest splash yet.

Fresh voices Mags Fitzgerald and PJ Reidy were added to the management team, while other things were done differently, like consciously choosing not to rewatch the 2023 All-Ireland final defeat as a group.

One date was circled in the diary: 4 August 2024.

Kerry designed their season to peak for All-Ireland final day, and that they did.

There were blips along the way — relinquishing their Division 1 league title to Armagh and a group stage championship draw with Donegal — but Kerry moved through the gears nicely.

After winning their first Munster title since 2017, they hit their prime in the business end of the All-Ireland series. They blew Meath away in the quarter-final (0-16 to 0-8) and overcame Armagh (1-8 to 0-7) in the last four to book their final ticket.

The team learned from their shortcomings of the previous two years through the build-up, opting to keep a lower profile, block out the noise and downplay emotion.

The morning of the final, the squad went to mass in Templeogue. The priest lightened the mood with jokes about fake tan and played The Rose of Tralee as his entrance song.

The sermon was about reaching The Promised Land, the priest’s name Fr Brendan — leaving Quill convinced Kerry would finally lift the Brendan Martin Cup, as he told The Irish Independent in a recent interview.

The dream became a reality later that day.

Like Dublin had done a year previous, the Kingdom dominated Galway to bridge a 31-year gap for All-Ireland glory. Kerry never trailed. They were 1-8 to 0-3 ahead at half time, 3-14 to 0-11 winners at the finish.

The sizeable lead offered the opportunity to withdraw the great Ní Mhuircheartaigh to a standing ovation in the 58th minute.

With that coveted All-Ireland medal secured in her 17th season, she leaped into the arms of Quill and Long.

Similar scenes followed as the final whistle sounded; the Corca Dhuibhne great was lifted in jubilation, with Quill among those dropping to the ground in a whirlwind of ecstasy and relief.

Tears of joy, at long last. A stark contrast to 2023.

Declan Quill at the final whistle. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Cronin, named Player of the Match after another towering display, shook her head in disbelief on TG4.

“I honestly don’t have words, I’m telling you. Nothing, nothing, nothing could compare to this. Once that final whistle went, I can’t even tell you the feeling, man.

“We’ve had so much heartbreak over the last couple of years, but it’s all been worth it to finally get over the line today.”

It ultimately marked the end of a remarkable journey, Kerry transformed into All-Ireland senior champions.

Quill and Long brought their five-year tenure to an end in late September, with Mark Bourke since taking the reins.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh announced her retirement on Sunday night, bowing out at the top.

Others will likely follow suit, with Cronin heading for the AFLW in 2025.

What next year holds remains to be seen, but 2024 will forever be remembered in Kerry ladies football circles for their All-Ireland breakthrough.

Gorta Mór, no more.